Sing to Stardom at Covers Africa Season 2 holds audition Jan. 14

Covers Africa is set to beam its searchlight again on spotlighting the next big music talents from Africa, through a music TV show designed to empower upcoming music acts and to showcase their creativity, through the talent of other established musicians’ original production.

In season 1 of the show, John C emerged overall winner and carted home millions of naira and a major boost to his musical career.

With season 2 fixed for 2023, ‘the 13 weeks’ show will be aired and publicized across top media channels in Africa, promoting the vocal delivery skill of upcoming African music artistes.

Covers Africa season 2 also boasts of strategic partnership with DKK, Films House Cinema and TSTV and there are still windows for more sponsorship.’

According to a statement by the Chief Operating Officer/Executive Producer of the show, Mrs. Daisy Okwa, the second edition will feature some of Africa’s biggest music stars drilling and grooming the contestants at various stages.

The judges for this year are; Bennett Ogbeiwi ( Uncle Ben), Simidrey, Efe Macroc and Daniel Etim, also having as hosts VJ Adams and the delectable Bamike (BamBam)

The statement stated: “Audition takes place in Lagos on January 14, 2023.

“Our team has gathered some of the best talents in music and media production to put together a show that is fashioned to give entertainment and music lovers a lifetime experience on TV”, the release stated.

“To the musicians out there, so, you think your vocal delivery game is top notch…then bring it on!

All interested applicants are to register on www.coversafrica.com “.

Fr a better society