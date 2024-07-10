Lagos to host Afropolis in celebration of African cultural heritage

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government is in partnership with a creative company, QDance Centre to stage Afropolis of the African cultural heritage through creative artistes.

Afropolis is a platform where African creatives come together to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.

With the theme, ‘We need new myths,’ Afropolis Lagos 2024 is a resounding success and a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation of Africa.

This was disclosed during a Town Hall Meeting on the upcoming ‘Afropolis-Lagos’ – A Pan African programme planned for October 26 to November 3

The Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said Afropolis would be a celebration of the rich cultural heritage, creativity, and innovation of the dynamic spirit of Africa.

The Commissioner said, “Lagos, as the host city, is proud to be at the forefront of this cultural revolution. Our city is renowned as the largest black cultural melting pot in the world, and we continue to lead in various creative sectors such as music, fashion, gaming, tech, design, film, dance, AI, and research. Our young talents are making significant strides on the global stage, and events like AFROPOLIS provide them with the visibility and opportunities they deserve.

“Over the past few years, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has been committed to supporting and nurturing our creative industries. We have made significant investments in infrastructure, such as renovating key cultural sites and establishing new venues for arts and performances. These efforts ensure that our artists have the platforms they need to thrive.

“The essence of AFROPOLIS lies in its ability to bring together a diverse array of creative minds. Imagine the vibrant fusion of traditional and modern expressions that will be on display, from indigenous crafts to cutting-edge digital art. This melting pot of ideas and talents promises to be an unforgettable experience for both participants and attendees.

“As we gather here today, it is also important to reflect on the historical significance of Onikan. This area has long been a cultural hub, and hosting AFROPOLIS here is a fitting tribute to its legacy. The J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, in particular, stands as a beacon of our rich heritage and offers the perfect backdrop for this celebration.

“Additionally, we have launched various funding programs to support young creatives and organized international cultural exchange programs. These initiatives have enabled our artists to gain new perspectives, enhance their skills, and bring innovative ideas back to Lagos.

“The festival will feature a curated marketplace, traditional and contemporary performances, exhibitions, and much more. It will bring together creatives, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond.

“The goal of AFROPOLIS is to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and celebrate the diverse traditions and creativity of Africa. We aim to create a space where creatives from diverse backgrounds can come together to share ideas, learn from each other, and create something truly unique.”

Founder of Afropolis, Mr. Qudus Onikeku stated Lagos is to demonstrate to the world the potentials of African heritage through creative industry.

Onikeku said, “I like to thank those who have being on this journey with us for ten years now . I relocated to Nigeria ten years ago and when we started, it was difficult to explain to anyone what we want to do. Ten years down the line it’s still difficult but we are doing it anyway.

“I like to thank Governor Sanwo-Olu since the very day i met him and explained everything to him. He made sure it was possible, if not, we won’t be sitting down here today. I also want to thank Mrs. Toke Benson, thank you very much for believing in our vision. Thank you for standing solidly behind us.

“Lagos is really turning into a pan- African city. The idea of Afropolis October 26 to November 3 is to bring different forms of arts together in one week and celebrate arts and culture. It’s just for nine fays. We are expecting several people around the world to participate in this.

“In all the nine days, there will be conferences, dance, fashion show, football and all other forms of arts and entertainment.

“Afropolis is a pan-African gathering, Lagos is the biggest black city in the world but there is no concerted effort to turn it to creative black city.

“I started thinking of Lagos Arts Week to annex Lagos, where we will have fashion, designs, artistes, theatre festival. Our hope is to have a creative fair within nine days. We want to have artistes and tech creatives together.”

