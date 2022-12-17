N407bn debt: Surrender yourself for accountability trial, Osun PDP tells Oyetola

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of deceitful management of the state’s debt profile.

This is as the party asked Oyetola to surrender himself for accountability trial and tender a public apology to the people of the state.

The State PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, in a release on Saturday reacted to the N407 billion debt profile announced by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He described the debt burden as “a subject of secrecy for so long with attendant negative consequences on the state finance, investors’ perception and general well being of Osun people. The evil the APC was covering up is now in public domain.

“Osun people genuinely appreciate His Excellency, Governor Adeleke for opening the state books for all to see. It takes courage and committment for a leader to act the way the People’s Governor acted.

“For a state to be so deeply indebted and the facts are not known to the citizens is a manifestation of anti-people, inhuman leadership typified by Mr Oyetola. Worst still, the state is still grossly under-developed despite the over N400 billion debt. The lack of remorse and the public shamelessness among Mr Oyetola and his team are nauseating. This calls for permanent public repudiation of APC and all her functionaries in Osun politics.

“And more importantly, we want to express the annoyance of Osun people on the defence of Mr Oyetola and his team. Mr Oyetola should at the lowest level tender public apology for his era of locust and surrender himself for accountability trial.

“We want to assure Osun people that Governor Adeleke is not weakened in his resolve to deliver on his five-point agenda. Our administration has mapped out extensive plans to deliver on good governance which are currently under implementation. Recent disclosures are part of the twin agenda to clean up the state finance and commence sustainable governance.

“Our Governor is fulfilling his pledge to run an open government which is the foundation for achieving good governance. Those culpable in the pillaging of our state will have their days before the law”, he said.

