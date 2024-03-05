Silverbird Group, Man of the Year Awards held in Lagos

L-r…Secretary to the State Government. (SSG) Ogun State Government, Mr.Tokunbo Talabi; Founder Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Silverbird Man of the Year to Governor Ogun State Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun; Deputy Governor ,Noimot Salako-Oyedele and her Husband Alhaji Bode Oyedele.

L-r …Secretary to the State Government.(SSG) Ogun State Government, Mr.Tokunbo Talabi; Founder Silverbird; Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo, Olusegun Osoba; Ogun State Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, behind is Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited ,Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her daughter Joy.

L-r…Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Kalu; former Ogun State Governor, Aremo, Olusegun Osoba and Ogun State Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun.

L-r… Representative of INNOSON GROUP , Mr Obum Osigwe , received Manufacturer award of the year from Chairman/CEO of Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited .Chief Charles Odunkwe.

L-r… Representative of Governor of Rivers State ,the Deputy governor . Professor (Mrs) Ngozi Nma Odu; received ,Peace Advocate award from. Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

L-r …Film Maker, Funke Akindele, received Special Achievement award from Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Kalu.

L-r …Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke; Biscon Chairman Prince Bisi Olatilo and Mallam Nasir Danladi Bako.

L-R… Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema; Founder Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; General Manager at Eko Hotel & Suites, Danny Kioupouroglou.

L-r… Silverbird Special achievement award ,Linda Ikeji received from Nancy Isime.

Cross Section of the awardees.

L-r …Vice-Chairman, Air Peace, Mrs Alice Onyema with Deputy governor . Rivers State ,Professor (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Odu.

R-L …Mr Patrick Nwabuike , presenting Financial Institution of the year award to representative of (NDIC) Executive Director, Corporate Services, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Mrs Emily Osuji.

Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema ;(middle) during a presentation at the 2023 , Silverbird Group ,Man of the year Awards, held Eko Hotel, in Lagos on 23/3/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

