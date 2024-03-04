Ondo Amotekun arrests 67 suspected criminals within two weeks

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called ‘Amotekun’ has arrested 67 suspected criminals within the last two weeks in the state.

This is to round up the 2023 ember months’ security mechanisms.

According to the State Commander of the Security Outfit, Adetunji Adeleye, a good number of them were suspected kidnappers while others were identified by their victims.

Adeleye said “some of them were arrested with different types of weapons, some of them housebreaking, some suspected robbers and murderers. Out of these 67, we have three of them that could be regarded as jailbirds namely Taiwo Adeola, Juwon Olanrewaju and Olajide Olayemi.

The Commander said” One of them escaped from Benin, where he was answering charges bordering on kidnapping and robbery. Another one claimed to be running away from fellow kidnappers because he was not joining them again.

“We were also able to arrest him in what he termed his last operation in kidnapping, before we arrested him,he told us he is a member of a seven team kidnap group terrorizing Iso/Emure/Owo axis.

Adeleye said the major reason for parading them is to send signal to criminals that Ondo State cannot tolerate them, saying” the government is resolute in ensuring that the peace and stability of the state is not disturbed by them. Once they know that there is no way you engage in criminal activities and you won’t be arrested, I want to advice them to go”.

The Commander reassured the citizenry that the Amotekun, and all other security agencies especially the military, NSCDC and Police would remain resolute in their determination to continue to make Ondo State safe for all socio-economic activities.

Adeleye expressed displeasure with a group of young men in their hundreds who claimed they are hunters with dogs entering the nooks and cranny of the state.

He said” On the order of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, we returned them to their base up north. We escorted them far out of the reach of Ondo State. We have done this about three or four times, so we want to let them know, anybody coming into Ondo State must have a place he is going.we must know why he is coming and he must have a reference point.

“It is not just tell us that you are coming from up north and you want to go into our forestry reserves and hunt. Yes, we are not opposed to hunting, but we have rules and regulations guiding whoever wants to enter our reserves, so we have sent them back, on the directives of the governor, back to their state”.

