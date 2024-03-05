FG cares for women support project —- Women Affairs Minister.

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye on Monday called on all Nigerians to support the Federal Government and the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Renewed Hope Agenda for the care of Nigerians women.

The Minister made this call yesterday at the Pre-press briefing on the official launch of project P-BAT cares for Nigerian Women stressing that when a woman is taken care of , nation is taken care of.

“I am pleading with you to support Mr President who will be unveiling P-BAT Cares for Nigeria Women , and integrity Brigade”,

“So I am urging you all to support and partner with Mr President to achieve the Renewed Hioe Agenda which is one of the things that will curb insecurity and save Nigerians”, said she.

According to her the Federal Government (FG) intends to go after Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) and institutions using donor monies for technical support, trainings, research and others.

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, said most of the organisations are having millions of dollars allocated to them with the excuse of assisting especially Nigerian women but the funds do not impact Nigerians directly.

She said most organisations who apply for donor funding on behalf of Nigerians, spend a large sum of the money on consultancy fees, technical support, workshops, research while Nigerian women who should be the original beneficiaries get nothing.

The brigade, which would be formed under the P-BAT cares for Nigerian women initiative, would be launched by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

The initiative would include P-BAT cared for women E-Market portal, national women helpline, naija save Nigeria Intergrity/transparency brigade and Nigeria be informed national broadcast channel.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said: “With the Intergrity brigade, we want to make sure that every decision that will be made concerning Nigeria must be the one that will benefit Nigeria, nothing that will not benefit Nigerians will be allowed for anybody to make such a decision.

“Even if you’re an NGO, if you want to write for support for Nigeria, you must do support that will bring sustainability. We do not want support that you will use advocacies meetings, consultancies and syphon monies you brought on behalf of Nigerians.”

She warned those distracting government through protests and other upheavals to desist or face the wrath of government .