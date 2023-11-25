Shaibu, Yekini, Okogbe, Grace Omobayo’s Chieftaincy Conferment

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu has been described as a distinguished political icon with robust experience.

The commendation was made Saturday by a group of young people in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, during the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Hon Marvelous Omobayo, a former Labour House of Representatives candidate for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

Shaibu who led other top dignitaries that graced the occasion, witnessed the conferment of the chieftaincy title of ‘High Chief Ogbokpokponase Gbaragada 1 of Akoko-Edo Land’ (the one who constructs a wide road on Omobayo.

In his remarks at the event, Shaibu extolled Hon Marvelous Omobayo’s wisdom and other Akoko-Edo leaders, even as he thanked them for their unflinching support at all times.

The State’s number two citizen prayed for the new chieftaincy title holder and his family for God’s guidance and abundant blessings.

Dignitaries at the occasion include; former Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly and Member, representing Akoko-Edo Constituency 1, Rt Hon Yekini Idiaye, Member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency 2, Hon Donald Okogbe, PDP Senatorial Leader, Chief Okomayin, palace chiefs, amongst others.

Speaking earlier, Chief Marvelous Omobayo, noted that the title according to the palace chiefs, is based on his modest efforts at providing jobs for a good number of Akoko-Edo youths, contributions to the development of Nigeria, Edo State in particular and prompt response to critical calls from numerous distressed citizens from the area.

“For me, these are issues I believe are between me, my God, and the beneficiaries. I never intended to make them issues of political propaganda and so on. Unfortunately, many of the beneficiaries are not persuaded to keep quiet. To God be the glory,” Omobayo added.

He, however, expressed his unconditional love for the State Deputy Governor, while appreciating him for gracing the occasion.

