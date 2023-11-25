Hoodlums hijack OSOPADEC Bursary Award Ceremony, gun boomed as workers scamper for safety

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday besieged the premises of the Ondo State Oil Development Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and stalled the bursary and scholarship award ceremony organized by the commission.

The hoodlums in large number prevented the ceremony for several hours.

Both staff and students were said to have ran helter-skelter as gun boomed from different directions.

It was learnt that the hoodlums came in hired vehicles and started to shoot sporadically into the premises to scare the gatherings.

They prevented the event from holding at a scheduled time.

The security guards attached to the OSOPADEC office reportedly had hectic time in curtailing the activities of the suspected hoodlums.

The main gate leading to the office was locked against those who wanted to enter or moving out.

A commissioner in OSOPADEC, Kehinde Akinrotoye, was allegedly beaten up by the suspected hoodlums.

They argued that he was not supposed to be in the commission because he came from Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State and not from the mandate local government areas of Ilaje/Ese-Odo.

Sources hinted that the vehicle that brought him into the venue was vandalized by the hoodlums, apart from other vehicles that were damaged within the premises of the interventionist agency.

It took the timely intervention of men of the Ondo State Police Command to quell the chaotic situation.

As at press time, the security men were still mounting surveillance to prevent further unrest.

