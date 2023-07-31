Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Shade Okoya (Mon) Speaks on Beauty and Mindset Crafted for Success, on the First Ever Edition of Global Conference in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...The Aare of Lagos and billionaire industrialist, Alhaji (Chief) Razaq Akanni Okoya; his wife CEO of Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr . (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao; Personal Growth Coach (Founder, A BETTER ME) Sakirat Okewole her Children and Chief Gbenga Obasa. during the First Ever Edition of Global Conference on ‘Awaken my Millionaire Mindset Conference’ held at the Podium Lekki Lagos ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… CEO Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; Personal Growth Coach (Founder, A BETTER ME) Sakirat Okewole; The Aare of Lagos and billionaire industrialist, Alhaji (Chief) Razaq Akanni Okoya.

L-r… CEO/ Founder, Property Wealth United Kingdom, Dr. Daniel Moses; Financial Coach (Founder, Smart Stewards) Nigeria.Sola Adesakin; Elite Mindset & Business Coach United Kingdom Ibby Aslam; Personal Growth Coach (Founder, A BETTER ME) Sakirat Okewole; Financial Adviser (Founder, The Eman Effect ) United Kingdom ..Emmanuel Asuquo;  all speakers at the program.

CEO Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr . (Mrs.) Shade Okoya (MON)  Speaks on  Beauty and Mindset Crafted for Success, during the Conference.

From the 5th left, CEO Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Shade Okoya;  Personal Growth Coach (Founder, A BETTER ME) Sakirat Okewole;  Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao; and others, during the First Ever Edition of Global Conference on  ‘Awaken my Millionaire  Mindset Conference’ held at the Podium  Lekki Lagos  29/7/2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9766 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania wins two awards at the 5th Africa…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 31,2023

Investiture Ceremony of Joan Faluyi as Chapter Director WEOG…

NSE Ikeja branch in collaboration with Citadel for…

1 of 336