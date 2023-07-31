Champion Newspapers Limited
Five abducted workers regain freedom in Ondo

By BISIRIYU
Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Five abducted workers of Rafajaf Company working on step down of the Federal Government Power Project at Ikare Akoko in Ondo State have regained their freedom after four days in captivity.

Two of them, Sedu Jimoh, 62 year-old, Site supervisor, and Onminyi Oloche, 34 year old, a site engineer narrated their ordeals.

They said apart from the fact that there was no food and water, they trekked for hours in the forest and received thorough beating and harassment for complete four days.

The victims, who were released on Friday night in a bush along Irun Akoko road included a driver, another staff and a woman food vendor.

Jimoh said they came to their site by 5pm when they were already in the vehicle for the day and ordered them at gunpoint to come down and all were marched to the forest.

He said their abductors were Fulanis and they usually pretended as if they were rearing cows whenever they have strange voice.

They usually tied their hands in the night before they slept.

According to them, initially they demanded for N50million out of which they paid N2.2m ransom before they released them with cooked rice, cigarettes, two cartons of fearless drinks and meat.

The two men were in an undisclosed hospital due to the torture .They are now receiving medical treatment.

The victims appealed to government to give more security in the country in order to allow rapid development.

A community leader, Alhaji Sule Olaniy,i called on government and security agents to always protect contractors handling projects while residents need to be monitoring strange faces in the locality and report them to security agents.

