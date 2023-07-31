Bishop Blessing Samuel, American based Nigerian Preacher Honoured in Houston, Texas

CLEMENT EMMANUEL

Philanthropic loving American based Nigerian preacher, Bishop Blessing Samuel, has been honoured by the City of Houston in USA.

Bishop Blessing Samuel who is the presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Royal Place Ministry Int’l, was single handedly chosen as he received a Proclamation from the City of Houston that May 24th has been declared his day, with a certificate from the City to show for it.

The popular Bishop in Houston, Texas displayed this for all to see.

Bishop Blessing Samuel hit limelight in the US when his story went viral that he obtained mercy and miracle from God when he was healed of sickle cell anemia.

“I was born with sickle cell anemia and lost my father in 1994. Now, I am enjoying wealth and divine health from God who healed me from sickle cell anemia by changing my blood group to AA,” said the Bishop, an incident which led to his ministry and blossomed even more through his kind acts of philanthropy.

For many in Houston, Texas and beyond, the news of his honour by the City of Houston, did not come as much surprise, because like they say, Bishop Blessing Samuel, has been in the eyes of the public for good deeds.

The Bishop told his story further, “my secret of a good relationship with God has always been my passion for affecting the lives of those who have love for the gospel. So despite my bitter experience while growing up, I did not lose focus or got discouraged. It’s quite a long story but in all we are more than a conqueror. By the grace of God, I have been in the ministry for about 29 years now.”

Bishop Blessing Samuel also told a story of how people ganged up against him, but he survived it all. “And it was all as a result of what God is doing through me, many are becoming envious and jealous, at a point, my co-pastors ganged up against me. But that did not deter me from moving forward because God is in control.”

He intends to continue to do the work of God and also be spurred on by the proclamation made by the City of Houston, Texas, to continue with the vision.

“My vision is to expand the kingdom of God, build and raise leaders as God’s end-time army, teach people the reality of redemption, human empowerment, touch lives by the power of the Holy Spirit and prepare the saints for the second coming of Christ. I desire to plant churches in 120 countries of the world. Royal Place Ministry Int’l has branches, three in Nigeria, one in Houston, New York, Michigan and Maryland, another branch is kicking off soon. There are great testimonies everywhere,” he said.

This proclamation was in May 24th 2019 in Houston Texas and it will be remembered forever.

