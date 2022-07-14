Sexual assault: Court sentences Baba Ijesha to 16 years in prison EntertainmentMetro news By Peter On Jul 14, 2022 17 Share An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor. NAN reports that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of counts one and count six, which were sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration. She said the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty of all the charges against him. Delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Taiwo sentenced the actor to 16 years imprisonment. The offences according to the judge contravene Section 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders. For a better society Continue Reading alias Baba IjeshaChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEntertainment NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 17 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
