SERAP writes ICC prosecutor, seeks justice for victims of Plateau killings

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr Karim A. A. Khan, KC, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC) “to urgently issue a formal ‘preventative statement’ in relation to the ongoing violence, unlawful killings, crimes against children and other violations of international law in Plateau State of Nigeria.”

SERAP also urged Mr Khan “to undertake preliminary examination into the situation in Plateau State and to open an investigation or extend any current investigations to cover the ongoing situation in the state.”

SERAP urged Mr Khan “to visit Plateau State to show the commitment by your Office to deliver meaningful accountability and justice for the victims of the Plateau attacks and to deploy resources from the Trust Fund that your Office has established in order to ensure access of victims to effective remedies including reparations.”

More than 190 people are reportedly dead and hundreds injured. Several people are missing. The Nigerian Red Cross has reportedly stated that 32,604 persons have so far been affected.

In the letter dated 30 December 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your urgent intervention would reassure victims and their families that they would receive effective remedies including reparations.”

SERAP said, “It would serve to deter further violations and address the prevailing culture of impunity for such crimes across the country. It is the impunity of perpetrators and their sponsors that continues to fuel these human rights crimes.”

The petition, read in part: There is a reasonable basis to believe that crimes under international law and within the jurisdiction of the ICC have been committed in the ongoing violence in Plateau State.”

“These allegations are also sufficiently grave to warrant a formal statement and preliminary examination by your Office.”

“Your intervention in the situation in Plateau State would demonstrate your oft-repeated promise to strengthen the rule of law at the international level to the benefit of everyone.”

“Nigerian authorities have a primary responsibility to ensure accountability and justice and reparations for these human rights crimes. However, Nigerian authorities are generally unwilling or unable to investigate and prosecute these grave human rights crimes domestically.”

“Indeed, successive governments in Nigeria have been unwilling or unable to prosecute cases of unlawful killings and other violations of international law in several parts of the country, and to provide effective remedies and reparations to victims and their families.”

“Under the Rome Statute, the ICC has the jurisdiction to hold perpetrators of the most serious international crimes accountable when national courts are unable or unwilling to do so, as well as provide redress to victims and help prevent future atrocities through deterrence.”

“The focus on victims provided for in the Rome Statute creates an important platform for advancing human rights in Plateau State through the ICC.”

“SERAP urges your Office to revisit and adopt your effective practice of issuing ‘preventative statements’ to send a powerful message to those who commit these grave violations of international law and aid and abet or facilitate them or contribute to their commission that they would be brought to justice.”

“A formal statement and preliminary examination by your Office would also make clear to the Nigerian authorities of their obligations to prevent unlawful killings and other violations of international law in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.”

“Issuing a formal statement and undertaking a preliminary examination into the situation in Plateau State would also serve as a reminder to the Nigerian authorities of their primary responsibility to strengthen the capacity of the national jurisdiction to prevent and address these human rights crimes.”

“Accountability is a key element in ending impunity-fuelled unlawful killings and other grave violations of international law in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria. SERAP believes that your Office has a critical role to play in preventing and combating these human rights crimes.”

“Nigeria is a state party to the Rome Statute and deposited its instrument of ratification on 27 September 2001.”

“SERAP notes that the ICC has reinforced the idea that international criminal justice is inseparably connected to the global efforts to promote respect for universally recognised human rights, starting with the most fundamental rights such as the right to life.”

“Your Office has also stated that, ‘justice is not an optional extra. It is an absolutely essential prerequisite for vindicating people’s rights.’”

“According to our information, armed men attacked communities including in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the Plateau State at night killing people, burning and destroying homes.”

“More than 190 people are reportedly dead and hundreds injured. Several people are missing. The Nigerian Red Cross has reportedly stated that 32,604 persons have so far been affected. According to reports, the attacks have affected at least 84 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi and left 29,350 persons displaced.”

Meanwhile, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said the random and incessant killings and maiming of scores of people across the country such that recently happened in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State calls for tougher action by the government in terms of prompt and proactive measures.

Reacting to the incident in Plateau State in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, the former Vice President said that those attacks can be stemmed only when the government shows utmost determination to eliminate the threats by expanding the security architecture in the country and fast-tracking the arrest and prosecution of those involved in such dastardly acts to serve as a deterrent.

He expressed concern about the frequency of these barbaric attacks on innocent people by outlaws, noting that under no circumstances should murderous criminal groups be allowed to take life without immediate consequences from the government.

According to Atiku, the rate at which innocent people are being massacred in Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara and other areas plagued by insecurity is embarrassing, explaining “only prompt and decisive action by the government can halt this madness.”

He observed that the calls for state police stems from the growing frustration with the government’s seeming helplessness to crush these outlaws.

“The spate of these attacks is also a sad testimonial to decadence in the judiciary, because a situation where criminals are set free by the court without diligent trials is capable of dampening the morale of law enforcement officers and other security agencies.”

Atiku warned that abandoning the people to their own fate in the face of existential threats is not an option because protecting the lives and property of the citizens is a primary responsibility of governments anywhere in the world.

But for his absence, the former Vice President would have visited Plateau to emphasise with the people of the affected communities. He, however, prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased, stressing that no resource should be spared in taking care of the maimed and displaced.

Security operatives in Kogi have rescued 21 kidnap victims, 48 hours after their abduction on Thursday along Ajaokuta – Itobe road in the state.

Gov Yahaya Bello, who lauded the efforts of the security operatives, reiterated zero tolerance for criminal activities in the state.

A statement by the governor’s Media Aide, Onogwu Muhammed, said a joint team of security operatives, comprising the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and local vigilantes effected the rescue.

The victims, predominantly travelers, had been whisked away to an unknown destination within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

But Bello, upon receiving report of the distressing incident, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate action to free the captives and arrest the perpetrators of this reprehensible act.

“This directive underscored Gov. Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.

“The determined efforts of the combined security forces yielded results within 48 hours, leading to successful release of the 21 captives.

“Furthermore, the operation led to the apprehension of some of the kidnappers while those still at large are being trailed,” the statement said.

Bello, who commended the security operatives for their rapid and effective response, emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security within Kogi.

“This administration is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its relentless pursuit of keeping Kogi as one of the safest states in the country.

“He seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning to those with nefarious intentions and warned criminals against migrating to Kogi for illicit activities.

“This is because Kogi is a no-go area for all forms of criminalities, therefore this administration will spare no effort in safeguarding the peace and security of the state.

“The successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the coordinated and decisive efforts of the security apparatus in Kogi State under the guidance of Gov Bello, ” it stated.

It added that the unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens, coupled with a resolute stance against criminal elements, reflected the dedication of the administration to creating an environment where residents could live without fear. (NAN)