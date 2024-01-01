Champion Newspapers Limited
Two days Crusade held at Chosen revival ground ijesha Lagos

 Cross Section of the Youth choristers, Singing to the lord, during the Two days Crusade on ‘ only  God can do this ‘ held at Chosen revival ground ijesha  Lagos.
General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshipers at the Church Service.

Cross Section of the main chorister singing.

Cross Section of Public Relations Officers singing.

Worshipers praying at the crusade.

Deliverance time, during the Two-day Crusade on ‘ only  God can do this ‘ held at Chosen revival ground ijesha  Lagos 26/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

