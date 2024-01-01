Two days Crusade held at Chosen revival ground ijesha Lagos

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshipers at the Church Service.

Cross Section of the main chorister singing.

Cross Section of Public Relations Officers singing.

Worshipers praying at the crusade.

Deliverance time, during the Two-day Crusade on ‘ only God can do this ‘ held at Chosen revival ground ijesha Lagos 26/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng