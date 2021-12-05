Senator organizes Youths Training Programme on ICT

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly Chief Ama Nnachi, has organized a Two-Day Training Programme on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for youths of the zone.

The Training which focused on Digital Skills Acquisition for Self Reliance, was organized in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Daisygo Concepts Ltd, held at the Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana Afikpo North Local Government area of the State.

Participants were drawn from the Five Local Government Areas of Ebonyi South zone namely Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Onicha, Ohaozara and Ivo respectively.

Senator Ama Nnachi who is equally the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force

was represented by Hon Obinna Agha, said the objective of the training was to expose the beneficiaries on ICT in addition to making them self reliant.

He noted that the training was a demonstration of his strong belief in the use of ICT as a major force towards achieving economic development, adding that all the participants would be empowered to make them self reliant.

“The beneficiaries would receive Laptops and Cash gifts as an empowerment tool towards making them self sustenance”

“I charge you to apply the skills you acquired during the training into practice, be self reliant, I will make the training a regular event to accommodate a large portion of his Constituents”

In his remarks, the representative of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mr Stanley Osy, said the program was organized to equip the youths with basic computer knowledge in order to enhance their productivity in the present ICT age.

Mr Osy advised the trainees to make good use of the opportunity as they received Empowerment with laptops and cash for start ups.

Participants were taught on the basics of computer, Uses of Corel draw, Microsoft Excel, Power point, Microsoft word and mastering keyboard shortcut keys. Others include installation of software and use of internet for practicals.

In an interview , the beneficiaries Mr Okoh Ifeanyi Chukwu (m) from Afikpo North, Agom Daniel Chukwubuike (m) from Onicha, Uka Henry Ekele, Ivo and Raphael O Kyrian from Afikpo South local governments respectively expressed appreciation to Senator Ama Nnachi described the gesture as Human Capital Development initiative.

In a related development , Senator Ama Nnachi has inaugurated the multi-million nails Amasiri Civic Center he attracted to the community.

The 1500 capacity Civic Center is a well thought out architectural Master piece, located behind Amasiri Development center in Afikpo North Local Government Area.

Inaugurating the project, Senator Ama Nnachi represented by Chief said he was pleased to commission the landmark project assuring of his commitment to continue delivering people-oriented projects to his zone.

“This is not the only project I am citing here , I can go on and on to other numerous projects done in the community, by December, am going to flag-off another set of empowerment project”

Earlier the Town Union President- General of Amasiri Chief Onyekwere Idam, expressed deep appreciation to Senator Ama Nnachi for attracting the Civic center project to Amasiri.

Chief Idam assured that the Central Working Committee would make effective use of the Civic Center stating “on behalf of the good people of Amasiri Clan, I appreciate the immense efforts of our Senator in attracting and facilitating the building of the Community Hall in Amasiri”

“As the hall is being commissioned, opened and handed over today for use under the management of Amasiri Town Union, I promise our dear Senator that the CWC of the Union would put it to proper and effective use to serve Amasiri and her people well”.

The event witnessed large turn out of people including Chairman Essa Amasiri Chief Apostle Idam Elekwa, President Amasiri Town Union Mr Idam Onyekwere, Chairman Ekpu Amasiri Ndukwe Obiahu,Ogbukeohia Women Groups among others.