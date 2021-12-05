Ebonyi Community honours New Bishop of Catholic Diocese Abakaliki  Peter Chukwu as Two Ex-Governors, Umahi  pledge solidarity

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The New Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki His Lordship Peter Chukwu, was on Sunday honoured by the entire Izhi Clan comprising Izzi, Abakaliki and Ebonyi Local Government Areas of the State .

The event was organized to graciously welcome the New Bishop and at the same time bid farewell to the Bishop Emeritus Dr Michael Nnachi Okoro for a successful Service in Christ vineyard.

In an address presented on behalf of the Izhi clan by Chief Mathias Adum, said that the event was organized to celebrate the Men of God who have become part and parcel of the clan and have made a lot of impacts in the lives of the people.

According to him, “it will be an understatement to say that Izhi Land is blessed and privileged to have graced in a very remarkable manner with the exemplary services and apostolate of these two ecclesiastical Giants in the person of Bishop Peter Chuwu and Emeritus Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro”

“It is interesting to highlight that Bishop Emeritus Michael Nnachi Okoro began his apostolate in Izhi Land as the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Fatima Ndiaboshiagu-Sharon ,that exposed him to every nook and cranny of Izhi Land”

“Today the name of Bishop Nnachi Okoro in the ear of an average Izhi man syncs with pastoral zeal , sacrifices ,love and passion to win souls for God and live for the people of God”

Chief Adum in the same vein, highlighted their delight to the New Bishop Peter Chukwu whose love for the people of the clan was never hidden.

“‘The fruits of your humble ,passionate and development oriented apostolate in St Patrick Parish Nduruku Anmegu are there for all to see, today we are here celebrating you , the entire Izhi people have felt the impacts of all your apostolate , we are indeed happy with you”

Addressing the gathering Governor David Umahi commended the people of Izhi clan for the initiative of honouring both the Bishop Emeritus and the New Bishop Peter Chukwu describing it as a show of gratitude and appreciation.

“I thank Izhi people for honouring the two Bishops, they did a lot for the peace of the State, Bishop Okoro is harvesting from all the good deeds he did for Ebonyi State,we thank the Catholic Community for their support to the government”

Umahi during the occasion donated Ten million naira (N10 million) for the completion of St Patrick Parish Nduruku Amegu Abakaliki Local Government.

Responding on behalf of the Bishop Emeritus Michael Okoro, the New Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki Peter Chukwu, commended Governor Umahi for his presence during the event stating that Umahi has remained supportive to the Catholic Church.

‘”Today is a unique occasion that brought together all our former Governors ,we are grateful and will continue to pray for you”

Bishop Chukwu prayed for peace of Ebonyi State and urged the people to embrace and imbibe virtues that bind the people together rather than divisive tendencies.

Goodwill messages were drawn from past Governors of the State namely Senator Sam Egwu and Chief Martin Elechi, who expressed optimism that the New Bishop would excel in his responsibilities .

The event was witnessed by prominent sons and daughters of Izhi clan including the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Francis Nwifuru, Elder Statesman Senator Chris Nwankwo, the Clergy, members of Ebonyi State Executive Council, the Chief Judge of the State Elvis Ngene , Local Government Chairmen/Coordinators members of the Catholic Community , youth organizations and Traditional Rulers among others.