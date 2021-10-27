Senator Anyim explains encounter with EFCC

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has clarified his two-day encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former Senate President said that contrary to insinuations, he was never invited by the EFCC but offered, on his own volition, to go to the anti-graft agency to clarify issues around which his name was mentioned.

Senator Anyim was also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under President Goodluck Jonathan.

The story broke on Sunday that the EFCC had detained him over an alleged N780 million aviation ministry fund.

His arrest was said to be in connection with the ongoing probe of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah.

Senator Anyim who was only released on Tuesday at about 1 pm after spending two days with the EFCC said he was not worried by the encounter.

But he, nevertheless, frowned at some reports in some social media platforms that deliberately distorted the facts just to call his integrity to question.

A statement by Sam Nwaobasi, his Media Adviser, which was obtained late Tuesday night said Anyim remains steadfast in his commitment to join hands with men and women of goodwill to unite, heal and advance the cause of Nigeria and will continue to offer himself and services to the pursuit of same.

Titled “Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s visit to the EFCC,” the statement reads:

“We have been inundated with inquiries from friends, associates, PDP faithful and the general public with regard to media reports since Sunday the 24th of October 2021 on Senator Anyim’s detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which according to the reports was “part of an investigation in a case of alleged corruption and diversion of public funds.” It has therefore become necessary to put the record straight on what went on between Sunday the 24th to Tuesday the 26th of October as follows:

“Senator Anyim got information that some person invited by the EFCC in connection with some matter it was investigating mentioned his name in the statement made to the EFCC. Determined, as always, to ensure that the truth prevails, Senator Anyim reached out to the officer handling the matter and offered, on his own volition, to come over to the EFCC to clarify any issues around which his name was mentioned. The officer was delighted and they agreed to meet in his office at the EFCC by 3PM on Sunday the 24th of October, 2021.

“At the agreed time, Senator Anyim arrived at the EFCC office. He was never invited by the EFCC. After his engagement, during which Senator Anyim was as candid as could be, to his utter surprise he was told he would not be going home that day. By the next day the EFCC gave the conditions for his release which were met promptly. It took up to Tuesday the 26th for EFCC to complete their processes after which he was allowed to go home.

“Senator Anyim, as a law-abiding citizen, will always submit himself to any process required by any agency of the government in the discharge of its duties. Senator Anyim, though not disturbed or worried by his encounter with the EFCC, after all he went to their office by himself, has however noted some reports in some social media platforms that deliberately distorted the facts just to call his integrity to question.

“Senator Anyim remains steadfast in his commitment to join hands with men and women of goodwill to unite, heal and advance the cause of our dear country Nigeria and will continue to offer himself and services to the pursuit of same, notwithstanding the blackmail, falsehood, misinformation and misrepresentation that some opportunists will seek to make out of such episodes like his recent encounter with the EFCC.”

Senator Anyim said he was very humbled and touched by the spontaneous responses and concern shown by his numerous friends, associates, supporters, especially PDP faithful and the general public.

“He believes that together we shall all build a better Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

