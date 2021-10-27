Jailbreaks: FG should address fundamentals instead of treating effects, says Lagos lawmaker

-adds stop pampering bandits, they’re terrorists

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebisi Yusuff on Tuesday said the recurremce of jailbreaks in the country was as a result economic hardship, noting government should de-emphsising the effects instead of addressing the causes.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Yusuff, who is the representative of Alimosho constituency II in the House, reasoned that there is a link between jailbreak and hard econonlmic situation in the country.

Since the incident of EndSARS protest that rocked the country in 2020, one of its aftermath had resulted into a number jailbreaks in the country.

The latest in the series was the one that occurred in Oyo State where suspected gunmen had attacked the correctional facility on Friday 22nd October at about 9.50pm and freed 837 awaiting trial inmates.

In his reaction to the incident, minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who assured, “I am assuring Nigerians that there is no hiding place for any inmate that escaped from our facilities.

“This is because, we have the records of all the inmates, including their biometric data, which are being forwarded to the Interpol.

“This will make it impossible for them to travel, apply for any travel document, engage in any financial transaction or present themselves at any border post in any country in the world.

“They are fugitives and will remain on the run until we apprehend them; we shall surely apprehend them,” the minister said.

He said security agencies were already on their trail and would not rest until “they are able to bring in the last one dead or alive”.

Mr Aregbesola, however, called on Nigerians to be patriotic and report to the nearest security post whenever they sight an escaped inmate, promising that handsome rewards awaits the informants.

While commenting on the trend, Yusuff, who is the Chairman House Committee on Commerce and Industry said, “For me, my reaction is always fundamental. I don’t treat effects, I treat causes. Our prisons are congested as a result of hard econonlmic tendencies.

“Lack of jobs and idle hands because when you are not engaged in positive tendencies, you will go for the negative which may eventually lead to jail.

“In prisons, you have criminals and they are being joined by more sophisticated prisoners, packed in the same place and they continue to learn from one another. Our correctional centres are not corrective. We have to do something about it.

“We have to do something about our security, our ultimate goal now should be in security. If there is no security, there won’t be development, no investor will come to invest, that is why I am afraid for this country.”

He therefore called on Federal Government to declare bandits as terrorists, saying why do they still being pampered?

“The bandits should be rightly pronounced as terrorists. Are the bandits not terrorizing us? Why do we have to colour it? They should be called their rightful name,” he stated.