Senate threatens complete privatization of NIPOST

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

 

Senate on Tuesday threatened complete privatization of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) if the agency continues to run at loss

 

Chairman of the joint committee on finance, Senator Sani Musa gave the warning  during the continuation of the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework(MTEF) public hearing today.

 

Quizzing the Post Master General of the Federation (PMG), Missus Omotola Odeyemi, the Chairman berated the lack of functionality of NIPOST offices across the country and the abysmal revenue generation particularly from stamp duties.

 

 

Senator Sani Musa  therefore directed the PMG to provide the names of all staff of the organization, allocation and salary to the committee for further investigation by the Upper chamber.

 

The Chairman  also gave NIPOST two years to establish a plan on how to revamp the Service, change the business model in order to achieve self- sustenance rather than operating at a loss, otherwise the it would enact a legislation to ensure total privatization.

 

