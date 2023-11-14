Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

IITF surpasses projected N48.873billion  revenue in 2023

Business & Economy
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Industrial Training Fund ( ITF) , has surpassed N48.873 billion revenue projected for 2023 fiscal year by raking  in ,N51.344billion as at third quarter of the year .

 

 

Meanwhile, the training agency , projected N66.473billion as revenue generation in 2024 , N69. 744billion in 2025 and N73.2billion in 2026 .

 

 

Submissions to this effect were made by the Director General of the Fund , Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun at an interface with Senate’s joint committees on Finance , Appropriation , National Planning , Local and Foreign Debts  on Tuesday at the National Assembly , Abuja .

 

 

The ITF boss who made the submissions through the Director of Finance and Accounts , Hajia Safiya Atta Mansoor , said out of the generated revenue , N14billion had been remitted into consolidated Revenue Fund just as 50% of the revenue , used for reimbursement of employers of labour .

 

 

According to her , ITF  three sources of revenues are training fund , cost fee and other incomes .

 

 

In beefing up revenue generation for the agency , the ITF DG , informed the committee members that National Artisans Registration and Development Programme would soon be put in place for registration of artisans across the country and facilitating their operations corporately .

 

 

” Within my short stay in Nigeria , i observed that artisan jobs in the country , have been taken over by Beninoises , Ghanaians and Togolese which should not be so , because there is no job Nigerians cannot do .

 

 

” To stem the tide , ITF under my leadership , would soon put in place , National Artisans Registration and Development Programme to register our artisans and positioned them for jobs due to them “, he said .

 

 

He added that  ITF is a big  organisation with 16 Directors , two head offices , 41 Area Offices , 5  Skills and Training Centres , 14 Vocational Skills and Training Centres etc .

 

 

The joint committee looking into projections made by the executive for 2022 to 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP) ,  however tasked the agency to direct its finance department to tidy up slight  discrepancies observed in the reports submitted to it.

 

 

The committee observed discrepancies , as stated by the Chairman of the Committee ,  Senator Sani Musa ( APC  Niger East ) , must be corrected this week before committee submits its report to the Senate

Continue Reading
Editor 15594 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FG urged to take better advantage of China’s…

IATF: Dangote seeks greater Expansion of Trade and…

Access Holdings champions disability inclusion, partners…

Shareholders commend Sterling HoldCo performance, leadership

1 of 588