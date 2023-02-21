Sen. Mandiya executes six constituency projects in Malumfashi

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has commissioned no fewer than six constituency projects executed by the lawmaker representing Katsina South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Bello Mandiya.

Speaking shortly before commissioning the projects in Malumfashi town at the weekend, Masari expressed confidence that the facilities would usher in positive changes in the area and the state.

He said Mandiya’s success demonstrates his selflessness and commitment to the welfare of his constituents and the people of the state.

The constituency projects include the construction and furnishing of an entrepreneurship development centre, the provision of an integrated solar system at the General Hospital and the rehabilitation of Galadima road in Malumfashi.

This is in addition to the rehabilitation and furnishing of maternal and child hospital, construction of guest house and renovation of Tinau Primary School.

In his remarks, Sen. Bello Mandiya described the projects as part of his constitutional responsibilities to his people, adding that he has executed various projects across the eleven local government areas in the district.

He was optimistic that his successor would equally give back to the constituents by executing more people-oriented projects with a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

