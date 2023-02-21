Champion Newspapers Limited
Adorable foundation int’l, /ASCON /Affiliate, begins the year with God in Lagos

By Peter
L-r...President/Founder Adorable foundation international,  (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, Adorable  Adaeze Ojukwu; outgoing Chairman Local Organizing Committee ( LOC )   Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu; Patience Ochonma; Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, Princess  Ifeoma Okpala, during the Adorable Foundation International /ASCON Affiliates Begin the year with God theme Our Year of Divine Speed  ‘ held in Lagos on 18./2/2023 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; Chartered  Surveyor, Mr.  Ayo Awosika, President/Founder Adorable foundation international, (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam; Special guest of Honour Chief Patrick Igwe (Igwe Solar)   and Patron (AFI) Eze Ndigbo Onigbongbo; Eze Tony Anosike.

L-r …Hon Lizzy Ebirim; Lolo Elizabeth Obi; President/Founder Adorable foundation international, (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, President, Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON)  Chief Hon Celine Okeobor and  Adorable  Adaeze Ojukwu.

L-r… President/Founder Adorable foundation international, (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, Adorable Charity Anyaemetu; Co-coordinator Begin the year with God, Pastor Ifunanya Innocent;  New Chairman (LOC) Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N.Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha.

L-r… Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; Outgoing Chairman Local Organizing Committee ( LOC )   Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu; handing over the document to the incoming (LOC) Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; Patron (AFI) Eze Ndigbo Onigbongbo; Eze Tony Anosike and President/Founder Adorable foundation international,  (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam.

L-r…President/Founder Adorable foundation international,  (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, presenting the award to Head of (AFI) Medical outreach Nurse Regina Mordi.

L-r … Mrs. Patience Anyanwu; Chief (Mrs) Doris Eke; Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu;  ASCON Club Manager Princess Uche Ezejiooha and  Rev (Mrs) Josphine Okudo.

L-r …Guest Speaker Apostle Matthew Peter Ame; Eze Ndigbo Onigbongbo and Eze Tony Anosike’ royal father of the day Eze Ikem Agbasi.

Cross Section of the members of Adorable foundation international, during the Adorable Foundation International /ASCON Affiliates, begin the year with God theme Our Year of Divine Speed  ‘ held in Lagos on 18./2/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

