Sarah Enang Humanitarian Foundation Officially Unveiled.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The mini banquet hall located on the upstairs of the main Nelson Mandela hall of Watbridge hotel and Suits, opposite the prestigious Ibom Hall over the weekend did what it knows how to do best: play host to myriad of high profile customers and guests almost every weekend and day.

But this time around, apart from the chairman of Sarah Enang Humanitarian Foundation, Dr. Engr Wisdom Enang who was the chief host of the event and the chairman on the occasion, an associate Professor of crops sciences with Akwa Ibom state university, Obio Akpa campus, Dr. Ednah Akpan, the rest of the gathering were mostly students who thronged the venue to witness the official unveiling of the foundation.

Among the crowd of students were a few who came with great expectations as the pioneer beneficiaries of Sarah Enang Humanitarian Foundation while the rest were mere witnesses as previously pinpointed. The trio that qualified as first, second and third prize winners, were presented with sample of cheques bearing amounts in word ranging from One Hundred thousand Naira, seventy five thousand Naira and fifty thousand Naira respectively and not cash for security reasons.

According to the chief host, before next week runs out the money would have hit the account of the individual beneficiaries to enable them meet up with the closing date of university of Uyo 2021/2022 second semester fees payment portals fixed for February 25.

On why he chose not to extend invite to the who is who of the society, Dr. Enang said to the audience, ‘don’t be surprised to see the hall not filled with the timber and caliber of the society. I only chose to invite those who have need for the event.’

Speaking on how the Sarah Enang Humanitarian Foundation came into being Dr Enang who, about a fortnight ago at the prestigious Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort bagged a fellowship award of Nigerian institute of safety engineers, described his late mother, Mrs Sarah Patrick Enang as a woman whose life was full of humanitarian services.

“The foundation was created in memory of my loving mother who did a lot of humanitarian works while alive . I was mandated upon her demise to scale up what she had done to humanity on a larger scale.

“So the foundation is a brain child of the ideas of serving humanity and I am very delighted that the partnership is coming on board even at such an infant state.”

Asked to what extent he hopes to propel the foundation, his explanation was not far fetched.

“We are here to serve humanity. We welcome value driven ideas on how to serve humanity better.

“I have a lot of personal connections across all sectors, both in government and private sectors. And the foundation is the junction within which these sectors colecse . The sectors come together to fill the value chain that will serve the less privileged and less represented people. I’m just a junction box”.

Earlier unveiling the foundation, the chairman on the occasion gave thumbs up to Dr. Enang for honoring his mother, howbeit posthumous and called on other children to emulate what he has done.

However she expressed regret over attitude of some children who choose to relegate their parents to the background simply because they are not of standard, adding that any child who abdicates the duties of caring for both parents should know that the law of retribution is definite.

On the other part, she cautioned parents against maltreating or neglecting in discharge of their parental obligations, saying if Wisdom’s mother didn’t hand down the right values to him he wouldn’t do what he is doing.

She congratulated the beneficiaries of the scholarship award and asked them not to rest on their oars, while calling on those that couldn’t scale through this time to rise up and be counted whenever opportunity beckons.

Aside from the presentation of the sample of the cheques to beneficiaries, the event also featured cutting of cake, unveiling of the scholarship scheme and lots more, even as goodwill messages from Representatives of students union and Akwa Ibom state entrepreneurs reined the air all pledging to partner the foundation.