Buhari hails Nasarawa governor for complementing FG’s effort on infrastructure development

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday inaugurated six strategic projects in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State executed by the State and Federal Government, commending Governor Abdullahi Sule for complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of infrastructure.

In the capital, the President who is on a two-day official visit to the State, inaugurated the Lafia Airport, Modern Bus Terminal, Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre, and the Shinge-Barkini Abdullahi-Kilema road, executed by the State Government.

The Federal Government projects commissioned by the President on the first day of his visit are 330kva Power Substation, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building in Lafia.

Expressing delight on the pace of development in the State, the quality of the inaugurated projects and several others by the Federal Government constructed in the State, the President said:

”The last time I came here on 6th February, 2019 was to solicit for your support to vote for me, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule as the Governor of this State and others under the political platform of All Progressives Congress with clear and genuine ideology of securing our country, an ideology that was accepted by the good people of this State and, indeed, the country since 2015.

”I must say that Nasarawa State continues to remain my political laboratory because I have been following the developmental strides which the APC Administration has recorded in terms of security, education, infrastructural development, as well as youth and women’s empowerment.

”As we landed at Lafia Airport, I have re-assured myself that we have a personality who is working in line with the philosophy of our great political party, APC, and I have had the privilege to commission the Airport in order to open up a vista of economic activities between the State, Nigeria and the outside world.

”The magnificent Lafia Bus Terminal, as well as the Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre and the network of roads that I also commissioned will go a long way to uplift the State’s economic status and thereby reduce poverty amongst our people.”

The President, who spoke at a State dinner in his honour, told the people of Nasarawa State that the Federal Government has also constructed other projects in the State including a Federal Secretariat, 500 Units of Federal Housing Estate, UBEC Smart School for the North-central Zone, Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi dual carriage road, as well as the Oweto-Abagana bridge that links Nasarawa State with South Eastern Nigeria.

The President announced that he would also inaugurate Keffi Neighbourhood Market and Karu Bus Terminal on Friday, before returning to Abuja.

”I sincerely commend the Governor for his foresight in ensuring economic growth through diversification.

”I note the request by the Government of Nasarawa State for the takeover of the Lafia Airport, realizing the importance and its associated benefits,” he said.

On peace and security, the President commended the Governor for ensuring the sustenance of peace and harmonious co-habitation of the diverse ethnic groups in the State.

He said the Federal Government had ensured the establishment of additional military and police units in the State with a view to providing adequate security for the people.

He listed the Military Super Camps at Kenyehu and Udege in Toto and Nasarawa Local Government Areas, 4 Special Forces in Doma Local Government Area, Police Mobile Training College at Ende-Hills in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area and Operation Whirl Stroke.

President Buhari commended security agencies on their joint operations that dislodged the erstwhile Darul Salam sect around Toto Local Government Area and the combat readiness of the recurrent threats.

Reassuring Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to intensify efforts at securing lives and property, the President said:

”The insurgency in the North-west and parts of North-central is being tackled with full force. We shall continue to cooperate with the affected States to confront the challenges head on.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to support the Administration, pledging ‘‘we will not rest on our achievements but will continue in our drive to secure, safeguard and develop Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Governor Sule congratulated the President on the management of the economy, citing the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, showing that Nigeria’s GDP expanded by 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

”The growth indicators of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), financial reports of the listed companies and agricultural revolution are indeed unprecedented. The GDP growth is now the highest since 2014. We salute your policies Mr President, ” he said.

The Governor, who described the State as relatively peaceful, thanked the President for the tremendous support in securing lives and property.

He also lauded the President for appointing prominent sons and daughters of the State into various positions in Federal establishments, including the National Population Commission, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NSCDC, National Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Company as well as the National Awards Committee.

Governor Sule requested the Federal Government to complete the Kwandare-Abuja bypass, the University Teaching Hospital in Lafia and the extension of the rail lines from Abuja to Keffi, connecting to the main railway line in Guidi station.