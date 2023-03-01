Sanwo-Olu: With Tinubu’s emergence, a new chapter in leadership beckons in Africa

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the nation’s democracy has recorded another major victory, following the emergence of his predecessor and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the just concluded presidential election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a swift reaction to the announcement of presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

The Governor said the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in a peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

“Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development.’’

Congratulating the President-elect, Sanwo-Olu said he is confident that Asiwaju Tinubu would work hard to return the country to the league of nations where economic prosperity, security and political stability are hallmarks of development.

‘‘I congratulate my leader, mentor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on this historic achievement. Beyond that, I am confident that you will, in no time turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better in all the areas for Nigeria to sit permanently among nations with stable political, economic and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Tinubu, Lagos Governor added, will be leading Africa’s biggest democracy and setting a great example for Africans aspiring to lead countries and cities on our continent.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu’s leadership style and democratic credentials will soon become a major lesson to other African leaders, who in turn will benefit immensely as they watch Nigeria navigate her ways through the various paths to economic recovery, social and political development.

“Congratulations to Nigerians and all lovers of democracy,” Sanwo-Olu said.

