Opinion: The 2023 Presidential Election outcome, from a prophetic standpoint

These were given second week in January, 2023.

With few days to the Presidential election, studiously and prayerfully soak yourself up in this prophetic instructions JUST BEFORE YOU VOTE.

GOD would speak on the following below, then it’s up to you to face the unintended consequences of your choices. What you sow you will surely reap.

THE BATTLE BETWEEN TINUBU & OBI: The Trivialities before February 25th — Election Day

“On paper Tinubu has won. But only I can make Peter Obi win.”

“Bola Tinubu, the one that spiritually stole Nigeria’s ‘Garment-of-Prosperity’, has more edge than Peter Obi. He has gone very far in the ‘realm of the spirit’. He had long given a downpayment for sacrifices to the illegal occupants of My Fruitful Land — the satanic gods of Nigeria — than all the Candidates combined. He has given these Dark powers what they wanted all for his ambition.”

“Abubakar Atiku is out, hope you know? Even as the one with Nigeria’s spiritual ‘Sceptre-of-Leadership’ — a tool of authority, Muhammadu Buhari, the one with Nigeria’s Throne-of-Governance, still stole his mandate in 2019. What kind of Authority is that? He shouldn’t have lost that election.”

“Among them, Peter Obi is the one without these three spiritual instruments that can make Nigeria great. And know that I can never put all three in one person’s hands. You people are too wicked and impure to be entrusted with such responsibility. The one time I did so was with Obasanjo in 1999 when I wanted a new Nigeria emerge. But same I scattered ALL THREE from his hands when I saw him betray Me. I made Atiku steal one.”

“Obi should therefore be careful with his talking too much. He should end his dopamine thirst. He has already proven himself. He doesn’t need to say much honouring these town-halls and interviews; especially the interviews.”

“Overdo can turn a good person to a bad person. Be careful.” [Scoffs].

“Nigerians are not good people, as you know. I see his intentions. But you cannot be doing good-man, openness and transparency with these Set of Nigerians that I know. Nigerians are majorly not nice. Everything they say or do is always unto selfishness and manipulations. Nigerians have been conditioned by evil national spiritual seeds to be wicked. They’ll kill you if they see you are the Star of a thing. Why? They too want to be in your position and authority.

WHY OLD PROPHECY ON NIGERIA IS STILL UTTERING ITS POTENCY OVER THE NEW

“I have spoken once and that is it.”

“No new prophecy for this election. The election and Nigeria itself is still operating on the old prophecy I’d long given before and during Buhari’s 2nd term in office.”

“A term where Buhari’s wickedness, nepotism, religious bigotry, extremism, disobedience to the Constitution and the country’s federal character sank the nation and millions of souls in his 8-years governance to the grave. He even appointed the dullest people from his religious Fulani tribe (who use education to mask their dullness) to lead THE BEST of a whole Nigeria.”

“The blood of those dead Nigerians is still speaking for vengeance. You, Nigerians can’t be enjoying while their blood is still speaking.”

“For instance, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia…, I made sure Argentina through FIFA’s bias make you unfairly lose. You want to be celebrating when just less than 24-hours before the match, those whom Buhari overlooked their crime because they are his people wasted, butchered and burnt hundred of lives in the Jos massacre for no justifiable reason. Nigeria 🇳🇬 can’t be happy at a time when they should be in National mourning. You want to be shining your teeth when people just died? My people were dying like chickens and no one could help them! Your country will keep suffering for putting wicked leaders in power; because of your greed. You will learn! The door of learning in afflictions has been opened unto you people.”

“Also, at the 2nd Leg of the Nigeria vs. Ghana 2022 Qatar World Cup qualification match in Abuja, I was the One who knocked you people out. I made a weak team like Ghana beat you in your backyard — Abuja. ‘But GOD, why,’ you ask. I will answer: the Abuja-Kaduna train that conveyed My people was hijacked less than 48-hours to the match. Does Buhari in his little brain not know I knew he knows who did this? They even negotiated with his government as business partners. Is this a country?

“Nigeria has been a tormented country for far too long under Buhari. Same Buhari I showed mercy in his first term when he was about dying in office. This Buhari that was not supposed to be your President at all. [Scoffs]. Wickedness starts from the mind. Buhari has his own mind.”

“That is why older Prophets like Adeboye’s Set can’t come out and prophecy because I’ve not spoken to them. These ones walked in THE TRUTH. Unlike these younger psychoministers saying I told them Peter Obi is going to win. They’re simply speaking from their emotions and intellect. That their prophecy is non-existent as a ‘file’ in the realm of the spirit; the earth-spiritual. It means you only came out to speak ‘vain words’ to humans and before Me. This is how accusations and false witnesses on the lips of demonized ministers work. Why would you stand before the altar to speak out of your emotions rather than asking Me or the Holy Spirit the instructions for the hour? In your excitement you make Me a Liar.

“If these ministers had asked I would have told them the same thing that: ‘the old prophetic instruction (that even some of them had a dirty hand in) is still fulfilling itself.’ Let this one accomplish its purpose before I say another. There’s wickedness in the Land. That’s why any man or woman from Me who prophesied in this election that a particular candidate would win and the person doesn’t win is not a fake. The central theme — of the old still speaking till its accomplished — simply overrode their prophecies.”

“A clear example, like you know, was when Darkness overrode the prophecy of Osibanjo’s Destiny in life to one day become the President of this country. When Adeboye gave him My prophecy decades ago, as I’d long told you, he was shocked. Ask him. But Darkness hijacked that prophecy from him at the last minute.Darkness…, you don’t know darkness.”

OSINBAJO: THE ‘CROWN PRINCE’ THAT NEVER BECAME PRESIDENT ‘UNDER BUHARI’

“You will recall how when you were offline you told the current President to permit His Vice to be President after him. You were offline but he got it the way he’s been getting whatever you texted. These wicked humans can’t just do without your wisdom and that of This Mountain. Wickedness dulls the brain and kills off revival.”

“He saw it but rejected it because of his Islamization dream for Nigeria. But same Person you earlier on December 2021 told to henceforth stop allowing traditional rulers visit him at Aso Rock obeyed you. You told him that an Aspirant of the Presidential sit, by sacrifice to the Dark gods of this now Dry Land, is spiritually sending these men to him to gradually hijack his ‘Throne-of-Governance’ from him. Spiritual cunningness! Each time these kings appear at Aso Rock, He gradually losses his throne unaware. How come he obeyed this one but put cotton-buds in his ears to the former; thereby rejecting his Vice, his heir-apparent? Selective obedience.”

“Same President you and I know runs out of Aso Rock often because of powers bigger than him dwelling there… tormenting him. Same person! Nigerians do not know anything. They are too loud in ignorance. I like how you smile at their pride and foolishness. He travels out often but do they know ‘why’ and ‘what’ reduced his frequency recently?”

“At the APC presidential primary, as you already know, Osinbajo could have emerged to fulfill Destiny, and then clean-up this useless Buhari’s mess; never Tinubu.

“Precisely 3-days to that Primaries, Osinbajo started experiencing sudden destructions from those Strongholds in-charge of Nigeria. Go and ask him; he’ll confirm.”

“Everything around him… his plans, his alliances and sealed promises with delegates started falling apart. People thought it was human nature but they’ve forgotten that Osinbajo came from Ogun State. A state that houses one of the key MINOR Stronghold demon in-charge of destructions in Nigeria. A giant ugly demon that hides inside a thick forest, as I’ve long told you, to spew arrows of cobwebs from his mouth unto Nigeria. And you say that that MINOR Stronghold demon should not work with other MINOR Stronghold demons in Nigeria to put their child, in Aso Rock?”

“Osinbajo almost died those last three days to that Primary election had it not been for My Grace.

Politics in Nigeria and anywhere else in the world is always FIRST a spiritual battle.

“Another generation is coming! You’ve not seen divine power and wisdom. Your influence would be like shadow before theirs.”

“One of the Presidential aspirants is confident he will win because he gave these gods their sacrifices. Where’s the Nigerian Church in all of these? In confusion, unrighteousness and division!”

THE BATTLE BETWEEN TINUBU & OBI: Aftermath of the Victory for the Next years

(1) BOLA TINUBU & ‘THE COVENANT NOAH’

“If you vote in Tinubu,” [GOD scoffed]…. “there would be lots of suffering in the Land. The poor would be many and the rich too would be many. Balanced scale in suffering. Wicked powers and personalities just can’t save Nigeria. Things of Heaven that’ll solve Nigeria can’t be placed in dark hands.”

“What about My covenant people with Light; I mean My HOLY and righteous children? They would be like Noah in his days who was DOMINANT in the midst of the entire earth’s Dark dark wickedness.”

“When I was set to destroy the earth when wickedness reigned so as to bring in My NEWNESS, Noah was prosperous in the midst of the wicked ideology that ruled his era. To build an ark you needed to be, by crazy faith, the wealthiest man alive. By Me, Noah was the wealthiest in his time. With Tinubu as President, many of My illuminated and HOLY children shall prosper in his Dark dark world. And he would never have a hand in it. He dares claims My GLORY I end him on-the-spot. Light only just shined over wicked Darkness.”

“The prayer My children should be praying in private is __________________________.” [Not to be revealed].

(2) PETER OBI & ‘THE COVENANT JACOB’.

“If you vote in Peter Obi — same Obi I’d in April 2022 told you to watch out for, My true HOLY and righteous children would sustain themselves like Jacob did with ‘ideas’ in the midst of the wilderness. It means the people that would only survive and prosper in Nigeria are like him, Obi. That is, enterprising and creative people like him with the ability to think their way out of the devil’s dominant wilderness and lack; especially My children who are HOLY. Which is a good thing. No more free foods.”

“Under Peter Obi, politics won’t be business-as-usual. Career politicians won’t be able to embezzle public funds for their use. Greedy Nigerians would suffer more under him. Obi is someone that would be stingy to both himself and you to the benefit of everyone. Such spirit, if he doesn’t know, would be driving foreign investors and their ‘middle men’ away at the initial stage. A nation would be losing opportunities but if they tarry, they shall be a STANDARD that the best investors world over would rush down to for business.”

“The prayer My children should be praying in private is __________________________.” [Not to be revealed].

(3) THE ‘UNREVEALED’ MANIFESTOS OF BOTH TINUBU & OBI

“As a believer — but only as My true child, any Candidate that enters, I admonish you not to ever feel bad or afraid. You just STAY CONNECTED to Me, your Father. I have great plans for you in this Land.”

“In fact, I Am the President of Nigeria 🇳🇬. I own this Fruitful Land. I placed more Angels on it than any other nations. Only Israel 🇮🇱 rivals this Land. The day you acknowledge Me I would unearth more resources I placed in her at Creation to your enjoyment. All these ordinary humans that both you and demons put in are figure-heads. I AM YOUR PRESIDENT! I defend you in the ‘spirit realm’ when same Satan you foolishly worship appears before Me with accusations over your wickedness. Satan is a cunning no good-doer. I defend the Land of your ancestors from destructions even when you their foolish children have sold it to cash-and-carry politicians. Nigeria could have long been destroyed had I listened to Satan, the accuser. He hates Nigeria so much but then you people worship him as Deity? Confusion.”

– Tinubu’s Unrevealed Intent

“Tinubu wants to just come and waste money on modernizing Nigeria.”

“In a crippled indebted economy like Nigeria? Where would he extract money from? From his corrupt tax collection company or a loan that marine water kingdom gives him. At what blood cost?”

“He just wants to modernize the society to of course the benefits of his local and foreign cronies — on agriculture, on roads, on systems, on the security, on youth employment — not knowing Nigeria is not like Lagos. Lagos, a land of poverty! By tradition and standard as one of those special global cities, Lagos should be better than this. Governors and state Representatives after him turned their eyes away from the poor in Lagos and cashed-out. They stole the money meant for Lagosians and many died as a result? Is this good? Is this not wickedness from the pit of Hell on their fellow humans? Do I not deserve to put these devils in Hell?

“Extreme poverty and suffering on higher levels and wickedness awaits you, Nigerians, if you vote in Tinubu. Tinubu would be destroying and at the same time be rebuilding the vast core of the society to the extent toothless Citizens (both those that voted him in and those that didn’t) would be collectively shouting in anger than they’d ever done under Buhari weeping, ‘Where are you taking us to you foolish man?’ Of course youths would be employed. He would revive NIPOST.”

“Still, when he gets to that throne he would abandon all his campaign promises. You don’t know anything. The only thing he would succeed in is in security because Boko Haram leaders are now fully in Aso Rock. That’s the best I’ve given him to do despite all his grandiose plans and teams. He cannot go beyond the curses placed upon this Land; even with the backing of his gods. What gods?!”

– Obi’s Unrevealed Intent

“Obi also would bring wide-scale improvements to Nigeria through technological advancements. Tinubu has a better one. But it’s better to put Nigeria in the hands of a man like Obi who by his character can fight corruption than to put it in the hands of thieves like ‘Tinubu & Co.’ who will sell Nigeria. Obi will be different.”

“But who told you Nigeria won’t suffer under Obi? Because he would be operating under curses that’s upon Nigeria for the wickedness Buhari sowed, you people would be suffering also but unable to blame him because you love him… trust him and his ideas. Obi will go far if you ALL vote him into power.”

“When I do not bless a man his wealth would be hidden. That is the case of Nigeria: barrenness, stagnancy and deaths from past wickedness.”

“Obi… .” [Scoffs]. “The throne of Nigeria would swallow him. He would get there only to be doing another thing just like Tinubu and all the leaders before them.”

IN CONCLUSION

“No prayer can change anything. All these intercessory prayers you all do in your local churches only reduces the effects of those curses over Nigeria 🇳🇬. Nothing else. I have a timeline to make your wickedness within the Nigerian church teach you a lesson. Why a lesson on the Church? You were supposed to be the LIGHT of this Country. Even Buhari knows this and sometimes stops Jihadist-killers from imposing more violent murders on you whom they call Infidels. Buhari is the Cabal, the Cabal is Buhari. Forget that I took out Abba Kyari. Sometimes the Nigerian Church should be asking questions. Prophetic directions helps you in prayers so you don’t keep praying amiss.”

“To be factual, Obi’s VP candidate compliments him. But he needs to upgrade his smartness in politics and life in general. I expect more from him.”

“Tinubu sees himself as a master of politics — like an elder statesman. Pride is a foolish thing. He has put the future of most of these youths in his pockets. By this, he controls their pockets also.

“What I told you of Tinubu’s Achilles heel reveal not to anyone lest they kill him. You just be watching. If I want him out I would do it in My time.”

I’ve done my bit obeying GOD, #JustBeforeYouVote. It’s now left for you to tell someone Heaven’s instructions and re-educate them. No blood shall cry over your conscience. Amen! 🙏