Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Opinion: The 2023 Presidential Election outcome, from a prophetic standpoint

Worship2023 Elections
By Victor Kalu
25
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

  • The Battle Between Tinubu & Obi: The Trivialities before ‘February 25th’— Election Day
  • Why Old Prophecy on Nigeria is still Uttering its Potency over the New
  • OSINBAJO: The Crown-Prince that Never Became President Under Buhari
  • The Battle Between Tinubu & Obi: Aftermath of the Victory for the Next years
  1. Bola Tinubu & the Covenant Noah
  2. Peter Obi & the Covenant Jacob
  3. The Unrevealed Manifestos of both Tinubu and Obi
  • In Conclusion

THE BATTLE BETWEEN TINUBU & OBI: The Trivialities before February 25th — Election Day

WHY OLD PROPHECY ON NIGERIA IS STILL UTTERING ITS POTENCY OVER THE NEW

“The blood of those dead Nigerians is still speaking for vengeance. You, Nigerians can’t be enjoying while their blood is still speaking.”

OSINBAJO: THE ‘CROWN PRINCE’ THAT NEVER BECAME PRESIDENT ‘UNDER BUHARI’

“Same President you and I know runs out of Aso Rock often because of powers bigger than him dwelling there… tormenting him. Same person! Nigerians do not know anything. They are too loud in ignorance. I like how you smile at their pride and foolishness. He travels out often but do they know ‘why’ and ‘what’ reduced his frequency recently?”

“Another generation is coming! You’ve not seen divine power and wisdom. Your influence would be like shadow before theirs.”

THE BATTLE BETWEEN TINUBU & OBI: Aftermath of the Victory for the Next years

  1. Bola Tinubu & the Covenant Noah
  2. Peter Obi & the Covenant Jacob
  3. The Unrevealed Manifestos of both Tinubu and Obi

(1) BOLA TINUBU & ‘THE COVENANT NOAH’

(2) PETER OBI & ‘THE COVENANT JACOB’.

(3) THE ‘UNREVEALED’ MANIFESTOS OF BOTH TINUBU & OBI

“In fact, I Am the President of Nigeria 🇳🇬. I own this Fruitful Land. I placed more Angels on it than any other nations. Only Israel 🇮🇱 rivals this Land. The day you acknowledge Me I would unearth more resources I placed in her at Creation to your enjoyment. All these ordinary humans that both you and demons put in are figure-heads. I AM YOUR PRESIDENT! I defend you in the ‘spirit realm’ when same Satan you foolishly worship appears before Me with accusations over your wickedness. Satan is a cunning no good-doer. I defend the Land of your ancestors from destructions even when you their foolish children have sold it to cash-and-carry politicians. Nigeria could have long been destroyed had I listened to Satan, the accuser. He hates Nigeria so much but then you people worship him as Deity? Confusion.”

– Tinubu’s Unrevealed Intent

– Obi’s Unrevealed Intent

“When I do not bless a man his wealth would be hidden. That is the case of Nigeria: barrenness, stagnancy and deaths from past wickedness.”

IN CONCLUSION

Prophet David Omoaregba

Prophet David Omoaregba is the lead servant at Problem Stop Bus Stop Ministries.

A ministry dedicated to shaping the culture of the world with GOD’s Prototype of Inclusive-Dominion towards the Year 3000 AD. #InclusiveDominion.

Email: prophetdavidandco@proton.me

DISCLAIMER: In no event will Champion Newspapers Limited, or any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, employees, agents, distributors, third party content providers or licensors (and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents) be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special or consequential damages that result from the use of, or the inability to use, any content, information, material or postings found across our News dissemination platforms.

Continue Reading
Victor Kalu 27 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Tinubu, Shettima

Police to public: Disregard report of arrest over BVAS…

GT Bank releases official statement on allegations that it…

FOR THE RECORD: The era of renewed hope, By Bola Tinubu

1 of 86