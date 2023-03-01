Police to public: Disregard report of arrest over BVAS manipulation

The Nigeria Police has called on the public to discountenance reports of the arrest of some individuals over manipulation of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System, BVAs, machines in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the denial in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the denial followed trending news in some sections of the media over the arrest of some individuals by the police in Abuja, with electoral materials and some BVAs machines.

Adejobi said operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, had visited the location, interviewed the occupants, and conducted a search on the house following a report by residents of the area of suspicious activities.

According to him, in the course of the search, some electoral materials and BVAs machines were discovered in their possession.

“When contacted, the Independent National Electoral Commission, confirmed that the occupants of the house are staff of Emperor Technology, outsourcing engineering services to INEC and were immediately released,” he said.

He said the report was a false and misconstrued narrative, and therefore, called on the public to discountenance it.

Adejobi urged reporters and media houses to endeavour to carry out due diligence and ascertain the veracity of an information before spreading, to avoid being victims of the “breaking news syndrome”.

He called on the public to avoid creation and spread of misinformation and disinformation that could cause disaffection between the populace and state actors.

Source: NAN

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Twitter- https://twitter.com/championnewsng