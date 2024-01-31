Sanwo-Olu appoints new heads for KAI, Others

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointments of Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (Rtd) and Engineer Adefemi Adedimeji Afolabi as the new Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps Agency (LAGESC) also known as KAI and General Manager of the Lagos State Waste Water Management Office (LASWAMO) respectively.

In separate letters of appointment signed by the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, the appointments of Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (Rtd) and Engineer Adefemi Adedimeji Afolabi took effect from 25th January, 2024.

The statement read, “Mr Governor also approved the appointment of three new Deputy Corps Marshals for LAGESC/KAI namely:

i) Mr Osifeso Olusegun Shakiru- Intelligence and Monitoring

ii) Mr Oyenola Koyejo Quadril- Discipline and Welfare

iii) Mr Apena Idowu Yisa – Admin.

“The appointment of the three new Deputy Corps Marshals, two of who were elevated from the LAGESC/ KAI personnel also took effect from 25th of January, 2024.”

The Head of Service enjoined the new appointees to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of their duties to justify the confidence and trust of Mr Governor.