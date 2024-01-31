Service of Songs for Chief Enoch Nwakwuribe Onyenweama, at 94, Father Techno Gas boss held in Lagos

L-r… Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Engr Tony Onyenweama; Mrs Nkechi Obi (MON); Mrs Victoria Nnaji; Sir Collins Onyenweama; during the service of songs for Chief Enoch Onyenweama, father Techno Gas Boss.

L-r Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie; Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company, Prince.Dr Chris Igwe; Chairman/(CEO) of Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited.Chief Charles Odunukwe .

R-l … Chairman of the Board of Techno Oil, Prof. Anya O. Anya; consoling the Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON).

L-r… Rev Dr. Ayo Richards . Rev. Samuel Ojemekele. Rev. Gabriel Umoibe. Ministers of God from Wesley Chapel Lekki.

Mr Nnamdi Umeofia and his wife Mrs Adaeze.

L-r… Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; The flag bearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Mr. Peter Obi; his wife Mrs. Margret; Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie.

L-r …Managing Director, Techno Oil Limited, Mr. Tony Onyeama; Mrs. Nmachukwu her husband Founder and President of Erisco Foods, Chief Eric Umeofia; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Human resources generalist at Techno oil ltd. Mrs. Victoria Nnaji.

L-r… Chairman of the Board of Techno Oil, Prof. Anya O. Anya; his wife Mrs Inyang; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON).

L-r… General Manager Corporate Banking at Sterling Bank Plc · Mrs Mojisola Bakare; with Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON);

L-r … Iyom Christy Ray Okoye, Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Orubele and Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere.

L-r… Retired Chief of the Naval Staff Rear Admiral. Allison Madueke Lady Uche Obi. Princess Kate Ofodile.

L-r… President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; with Lady Willams Vivian.

R-l …CEO of Cydene Express Mobile App, Mr. Skalid Ugo Obi, his wife Mrs. Jessica.

Ministers of God from Wesley Chapel Lekki., pose with the families of Onyenweama. Children and grandchildren after a prayer section.

L-r… Damian Obi, Nkechi Obi and Ndibe Obi.

L-r …CEO of Cydene Express Mobile App, Mr. Skalid Ugo Obi, his wife Mrs. Jessica; Mr Nnamdi Umeofia his wife Mrs Adaeze and Chinwe Ujoh.

L-r… Mrs Oliver Obi ; Nkechi Obi and Mrs. Margret Obi.

Foremost businessman, Chief Okey Ezibe right with other guest.

Managing Director, Techno Oil Limited, Mr. Tony Onyeama (middle) poses, with other guest, during the service of songs /tribute, for their father Chief Enoch Nwakwuribe Onyenweama, who died at the age of 94 years. He was survived by his wife, Mrs. Regina Obiageli Onyenweama (nee Ojukwu), and four children and grandchildren, the Service of Songs was held at Harbour Point on 26/1/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng