APC-USA rallies support for Aiyedatiwa, hails Deputy Governor, SSG

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC), United States of America Chapter, has urged the people of Ondo State to support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his bid to develop the State which he started with the former governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ismaila Maigyara, and the National Chairman, Prof Adesegun Labinjo, the APC-USA expressed satisfaction with the performance and the efforts made so far by Governor Aiyedatiwa to move Ondo State forward.

APC-USA Chapter described Governor Aiyedatiwa as a gentleman who understands the roadmap to Ondo State greatness.

The Chapter said Governor Aiyedatiwa was with his predecessor, late Akeredolu during the 2012 governorship election in Ondo State and has learnt a lot from being the Deputy Governor to Akeredolu.

APC-USA said Aiyedatiwa is now best positioned to be the governorship candidate of APC in this year’s gubernatorial election.

The Chapter said that the governor has the capacity and the experience for the job.

APC-USA lauded Gov Aiyedatiwa for the nomination of Dr. Olajide Adelami as the Deputy Governor and the appointment of Mr. Tayo Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government.

The group believed that the nomination of Dr. Olajide Adelami who hails from Owo, the hometown of Akeredolu was a great honor and recognition of the love and respect Aiyedatiwa has for his late boss and the people of Owo town.

APC-USA said Dr. Adelami is a great choice and will be a worthy running mate and partner to the governor.

The APC loyalists also described the appointment of Mr. Tayo Oluwatuyi as a great and a quality choice describing him as a seasoned administrator who will bring his wealth of experience to the job especially having before served before in this same capacity.

APC-USA opined that both Adelami and Oluwatuyi have the right requisites to help the governor deliver the APC and Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa’s agenda to the people of Ondo State.

The statement called on APC members in the State to close ranks and support Aiyedatiwa to deliver victory to the party in the coming governorship election.

The group urged the people of Ondo State to support the governor,while expressing the readiness of the Chapter to make available the expertise and talents of its members to assist his administration in any way possible to accelerate development in Ondo State.

