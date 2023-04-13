Sadio Mane suspended

Champion Newspapers Limited
Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mane after his dressing room bust-up with Leroy Sane on Tuesday.

Mane punched his team-mate in the face after his side’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad.

The Senegalese star, who was pictured back in Bayern training this morning alongside Sane, has avoided the sack.

But Bayern confirmed in a statement that he had been axed from the squad for the crucial Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The club also said Mane – who earns £17million a year – would receive an undisclosed fine.

“The reason is misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mané will receive a fine,” the statement said.

 

