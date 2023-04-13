Ogun police intercept armed robbery at phone market, arrest one, record one casualty

ARINZE NWAFOR

Police intercepted an armed robbery at a phone market in Abeokuta, Ogun state where it recorded the death of a trader and arrested one of the robbers.

The armed robbers began pillaging the market, also known as Computer Village, around 5:30 PM, according to the police.

Authorities report that there were eight armed robbers who shot sporadically and made away with expensive phones.

A trader in the market, Dayo Bankole, was killed by a gunshot from one of the armed robbers.

Bankole died while he received treatment at General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

Police intervention arrived after the Ibara Divisional Headquarters of the Ogun state police received a distress call.

In a joint operation led by CSP Abayomi Adeniji, anti-robbery and surveillance teams alongside men of the Amotekun corps arrived and engaged in a gunfight with the robbers.

A majority of the robbers eventually fled.

The Ogun State Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the robbers fled due to the superior firepower of the policemen.

Oyeyemi said that one of the robbers, who was later identified as Adeniji Sakiru, 32, was arrested, with the help of market men.

The police said they recovered one double barrel locally made gun and “assorted criminal charms” from Sakiru, the robber who was arrested.

According to Oyeyemi, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had directed that Sakiru be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department for investigation.

The police commissioner also sought cooperation from hospitals and pharmacies, particularly in Abeokuta, to let the police in on anyone with a gunshot injury seeking medical attention.