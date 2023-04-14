Champion Newspapers Limited
NASS transmits Peace Corps Bill to Buhari for assent

By Peter
23
 ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

 

The National Assembly has transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent , the  harmonised version of the bill on Nigerian Peace Corps after passage  by both the Senate and the House of Representatives .

 

Transmission of the bill for Presidential assent by the Clerk to the National Assembly ( CNA)  , Sani Magaji Tambuwa was confirmed by credible source in the National Assembly.

 

The letter  written on letter head of the CNA ,  was dated 12th April , 2023 and directly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Three copies of the authenticated copies of the bills , the source added,  were forwarded to the President for assent , one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two , sent back to the National Assembly for further action .

 

In line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution , President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before 11th May ,2023 when 30 days window , given for such important action , must have been exploited .

 

The Bill, If assented to, The existing Peace Corps of Nigeria that had been operating on template of volunteerism over the years , will now be a Federal Government owned and funded Agency in the name of Nigeria Peace Corps.

 

