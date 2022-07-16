Sacked LAHASCOM chairman to seek redress in court

The sacked Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Services Commission (LAHASCOM) Mr Olawale Mogaji, says he will go to court to seek redress to the sacking of his appointment by the assembly during plenary.

Mogaji made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday after his appointment was terminated by the assembly.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, in a unanimous vote sacked Mr Wale Mogaji, the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM).

Mogaji noted that due process was not followed with the termination of his appointment as the Chairman of the commission.

The former chairman said it was very sad that the democracy had been basterdised with the conduct of those who are supposed to ensure the rule of law and sanctity of justice.

“I heard through the news that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly sack my appointment as Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Services Commission at the plenary today.

“It is very sad that our Democracy has been basterdise with the conduct of those who are supposed to ensure the rule of law and sanctity of justice.

“The speaker without recourse to the Service rules has been operating the commission like a unit of the assembly.

“Recently, he appointed Mr Olalekan Onafeko on GL- 15 as Clerk of the House whereas,to be appointed as a clerk of the house, you must be a full Director on GL-17.

“Also, today, he appointed another woman, Mrs Raulat Latona on GL-15 to be the secretary of the Commission, you must also be a full Director on GL-17,” he said.

Mogaji said the unilateral action taken by the speaker, had obstructed the activities of the commission and any attempt to advice on the need for due process he always saw it as an affront.

However, the embattled former LAHASCOM Chairman would remain steadfast and allow the law to take its course to protect his integrity.