Osun Guber: EFCC, NDLEA personnel storm polling units

Officials of Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) were sighted in some polling units during the election exercise on Saturday in Osun State.

About six EFCC officers were sighted at Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s hometown, Iragbiji in Boripe local government area of the state during the voting exercise.

St Peter’s Anglican Primary School, Ward 1, unit 1 in Iragbiji and Local authority primary School, Popo, Iragbiji, ward 1 unit 2 had the presence of the officials.

Our correspondent who monitored the election reports that no arrest had been made.

However, the EFCC personnel are moving around to ensure the arrest of voter buyers and sellers.

The NDLEA officials were also seen in Ward 3 in Osogbo.