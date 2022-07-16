Champion Newspapers Limited
Funeral Service of Mrs Ruby Bisola Ajao (Nee Oremule ) held at RCCG City of David in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Children of Late Mrs Bisola Ajao , Mr Adebowale Ajao his wife Mrs Ajao ;   Mrs  Adedoyin  Arueyingho   (Nee Ajao )   her husband Mr  Gbemi Arueyingho, during the Funeral Service Mrs Ruby Bisola Ajao (Nee Oremule ) held at RCCG City of David in Lagos on 14/7/2022...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Convener Arise Women Conference Dr  (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade , her husband  Pastor Idowu Iluyomade .

Son in Law Mr Gbemi Arueyingho; with Mr & Mrs. Philip Fasan .

From Left …  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and Other Ministers of God at the Funeral Service.

Cross Section of the Choristers  of Satellite town Baptist Church singing at the funeral Service .

 L-r… Funke Oduwole , Arise Women Executive Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho (Nee Ajao) ; MD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Eby Egbunike.

Cross Section of the members of the family of late Bisola Ajao, grand Children  ,Children and In- laws.

L-r…  Convener Arise Women Conference  Dr  (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade ,Nigeria foremost Textile Merchants  Chief (Mrs.) Modupe Sagoe  and  Arise Women Executive Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho (Nee Ajao).

From 2nd Left Church Pastor  Satellite Town Baptist Church ..Rev Kayode  Akintunde; Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho (Nee Ajao) Mrs. Kemi  Akintude (pastors Wife) and others .

L-r… Princess Olukemi Oyewunmi ;Dr  (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade  and  her husband  Pastor Idowu Iluyomade .

 Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho (Nee Ajao) (2nd Left) pose with  members of their family .

Dr  (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade, arriving at the venue of the reception .

Cross section,  members of the family.

Cross Section of friends of Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho (Nee Ajao) during the Funeral Service of her mother .

Coffins bearer carrying the casket at the funeral  Service of late  Mrs Ruby Bisola Ajao (Nee Oremule ) Mother of Arise Women Executive Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho  held at RCCG City of David in Lagos … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

