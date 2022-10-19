Champion Newspapers Limited
Rotary Club Bodija partners Graphic Packaging International for free technology skills acquisition training to members of the public

By Editor
By Patience Ogbo

 

The Rotary Club Bodija estate Ibadan Oyo State is collaborating with Graphic Packaging International to provide free training to members of the public to acquire skills in technology.

Mr. Tunde Abiona , the president of Rotary Club Bodija Estate  while speaking at the opening ceremony of the training on Monday, stated that the training which is being held at the Rotary House  Bodija estate is in line with Rotary Club vision to empower and impact members of the community for a better world.  He said   ‘’ The skill acquisition programme is to empower young Nigerians on how   to be independent. With the situation of things in the country, we at    Rotary Club are encouraging people not to wait for white-collar job , to know something you can do yourself  and you can be financially independent. That is why we are teaching for free so that the participants can learn more skills they can  apply and be independent’’

Mr. Abiona  expressed his appreciation to Graphic Packaging International  for the partnership .Graphic Packaging International has been  our partner since last year and they have been very helpful  in our efforts to make life better for Nigerians’’

Mr. Abiona while commending the participants for their turn out  , urged  them  to make good use of the skills they are being taught to become financially independent .  ‘’ They should put in their best. They should maximize this opportunity. It is a one week long  practical training  and they should  put all what they have learnt into good use so that months from now, the skill will still be useful to them and it will not be a waste of time’’

Mr. Anthony  Fitzpatrick the Managing  Director of  Graphic Packaging International  commended the Rotary Club Bodija Estate for  collaborating with Graphic Packaging International to organize the training for the young people  to learn how to become financially independent by learning technological skills that will empower  them to become self reliant .  Mr. Fitzpatrick  also urged the participants to adopt self discipline and the right attitude if they want to succeed in any endeavour .He said ‘’  You can have all the degrees but if you do not have the right attitude and your heart is not in the right place, you are going to loss. You have to be disciplined .Everybody wants to feel good. Everybody wants to achieve but at the end of the day, it is up to you. Up  skill  yourself and up skill other people. Believe in yourself and have the attitude to succeed. The most important message is that things are a little bit tough and you have to give a little extra and never give up’’.

