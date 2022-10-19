Rotary Club Bodija partners Graphic Packaging International for free technology skills acquisition training to members of the public

By Patience Ogbo

The Rotary Club Bodija estate Ibadan Oyo State is collaborating with Graphic Packaging International to provide free training to members of the public to acquire skills in technology.

Mr. Tunde Abiona , the president of Rotary Club Bodija Estate while speaking at the opening ceremony of the training on Monday, stated that the training which is being held at the Rotary House Bodija estate is in line with Rotary Club vision to empower and impact members of the community for a better world. He said ‘’ The skill acquisition programme is to empower young Nigerians on how to be independent. With the situation of things in the country, we at Rotary Club are encouraging people not to wait for white-collar job , to know something you can do yourself and you can be financially independent. That is why we are teaching for free so that the participants can learn more skills they can apply and be independent’’

Mr. Abiona expressed his appreciation to Graphic Packaging International for the partnership .Graphic Packaging International has been our partner since last year and they have been very helpful in our efforts to make life better for Nigerians’’

Mr. Abiona while commending the participants for their turn out , urged them to make good use of the skills they are being taught to become financially independent . ‘’ They should put in their best. They should maximize this opportunity. It is a one week long practical training and they should put all what they have learnt into good use so that months from now, the skill will still be useful to them and it will not be a waste of time’’

Mr. Anthony Fitzpatrick the Managing Director of Graphic Packaging International commended the Rotary Club Bodija Estate for collaborating with Graphic Packaging International to organize the training for the young people to learn how to become financially independent by learning technological skills that will empower them to become self reliant . Mr. Fitzpatrick also urged the participants to adopt self discipline and the right attitude if they want to succeed in any endeavour .He said ‘’ You can have all the degrees but if you do not have the right attitude and your heart is not in the right place, you are going to loss. You have to be disciplined .Everybody wants to feel good. Everybody wants to achieve but at the end of the day, it is up to you. Up skill yourself and up skill other people. Believe in yourself and have the attitude to succeed. The most important message is that things are a little bit tough and you have to give a little extra and never give up’’.