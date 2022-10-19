Champion Newspapers Limited
Rico Swavey goes home October 20

Entertainment
By Peter
The final burial rites of Reality TV star, Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, also known as Rico Swavey, begins tomorrow, October 19 with a candlelight and night of tribute at Gafari Animashaun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a statement obtained  on Tuesday morning as released by his friend, Alex Unusual, Swavey, who died last week Thursday days after a fatal car crash will be buried at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi Lagos.

Colleagues and family members of the soft-spoken TV star are expected to pay their last respects to Swavey on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fakoya, whose remains will be interred immediately after the church service, is survived by his parent and siblings.

 

 

