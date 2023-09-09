Rivers Police, residents mourn as cultists kill, behead DP0

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Three words, anguish, fear and helplessness, best described the atmosphere in Rivers State as suspected Cultists on Friday night killed and beheaded SP Bako Amgbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division.

SP Amgbashim, according to a source was brutally murdered an members of Island Cult group led by one General 2Baba when he (the DPO) led his team to raid their hideout in Odemudi Community, Ahoada East local government area of the state.

Responding to the ugly incident, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nwonyi Emeka described the killing of the DPO as unfortunate,

The Commissioner in a statement by the Police spokesperson in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, vowed that the police will not rest until his killers are apprehended and brought to justice.

The statement reads, “In an unfortunate incident on the evening of September 8, 2023, the DPO of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odemude Area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal blackspots in the region. The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.”

SP Iringe-Koko said “The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco. However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.”

The command however, condoled with the family of Slain DPO and all those affected by this distressing incident.