Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu celebrates 81 birthday anniversary in Imo

Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese Rt. Rev’d Chukwuma Opara praying for Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (hand placed on his head) with the Counselor of the Diocese Chief Barr. Chukwuma Ekomaru (R) at the Ceremony.

Lady Princess Francis Iwuanyanwu conferring with Lady Chinyere Ekomaru APC Deputy Governorship aspirant (R) at the Ceremony.

Dr. Mrs. Angela Uwakwem former Medical Director of Owerri Federal Medical Centre with her husband Dr. Beneth Uwakwem.

(L/R) Amb. Okey Emuchay Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sir Bon Unachukwu former Imo State Commissioner for Land and Survey and wife at the Event.

(L-R)… Arch. Dan Awurum, his wife Dr. Mrs. I. V. Awurum and Mrs. Emerlda Henry Njoku at the Ceremony.

Prince Charles Amadi (Shavon) and Chief Okey Ezuruike (R) at the Occasion.

Elder Ambrose Nwagboso General Manager Hardel Group with Media Adviser to Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Mr. Ben Osuagwu (R) at the Event.

Chief Barr. Obed Anyadike former Mbaitoli Local Government Chairman and wife Justice Evelyn Anyadike of Federal High Court Umuahia.

Cathedral Church of Transfiguration of our Lord (Catol) that featured at the Ceremony…Photos: Chris Nwobi.

