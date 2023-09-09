Taraba free education policy: Commissioner embarks on sensitization

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In an effort to ensure that people take advantage of the free education policy initiated by Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba state, the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Augustina Yahyah Godwin and her team have embarked on sensitization to CAN Secretariat, Jalingo aimed at sensitizing the Christian Community in the state to take advantage of the Free Education Policy of Dr Agbu Kefas- led administration to encourage their children and wards to go back to school.

“I seek the co-operation of the Christian community to support the mission of His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas the Executive Governor of Taraba state.

“I also plead for your prayers for Governor Agbu Kefas to succeed and I promise to do my best to ensure the policies are fully implemented”.

She thanked the CAN leadership for receiving her and her team and assured them of Governor Kefas’s open-door policy, adding that her door is also open to any positive criticism.

The commissioner was accompanied on the sensitization visit by her colleague Dr. Philister Ibrahim Musa Hon. Commissioner of Social Justice and Integration, Commissioner of Science and Mr. Muslim Usman, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Idris Goje, the Executive Secretary Taraba State Post Primary Schools Management Board, Mr. Danazumi, staff of the two boards.

In his response, the CAN Chairman Isiah Magaji Jorapiye, represented by the Vice Chairman Bishop Isaac Philip, appreciated the Hon commissioner and her entourage and assured them of CAN support to ensure Dr Agbu Kefas succeeds in all the sectors.

He promised that the same sensitization exercise would be communicated to all the local churches in Taraba state.