Rivers: One Police officer dies, as operatives kill assailant

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has bemoaned the killing of one of it’s officers in the gun duel after being ambushed by armed men in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday said the officer was murdered while on routine stop and search duty with other policemen at Eliozu Flyover in Obio/Akpor council of the state.

She explained that the assailants drove in from the Rumuodumaya axis and opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of the Inspector.

She added that the police team responded with bravery, engaging the attackers in a shootout and killed one of them with a mask on his face, while the others escaped gunshot injuries.

The PPRO said, “We are deeply saddened to announce a heinous incident that occurred on 21st February 2024, involving an attack on policemen attached to Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“At approximately 2145hrs, while conducting routine stop and search at Eliozu flyover, the officers were ambushed by unidentified hoodlums operating in a carton-colored Sienna bus, with fully tinted glasses. The registration number of the vehicle remains unknown at this time.”

She, however, disclosed that the Command has launched a thorough investigation into this despicable act and has already identified the group responsible.

She assured that the operative of the Command would relentlessly pursue the criminals and bring them to justice.

She added: “No amount of intimidation will hinder our officers’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.

“It is important to emphasize that such acts of aggression against security forces detrimentally impact the safety and security of our entire society. The Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its duty to maintain peace and protect the well-being of the populace.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, noted that those who perpetrate violence against policemen or any citizen will face the full weight of the law.

He urged all law-abiding citizens to continue with their daily activities without panic, as we are determined to uphold our mandate of preserving lives and property in the face of such challenges.

He also extended his deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen inspector, and we assure them that his sacrifice will not be in vain. Our resolve to serve and protect remains unwavering as we stand together against those who seek to disrupt the peace and harmony of our society.