OML 30: Heritage Energy, NNPC E & P Limited And SNRL Handover Upgraded Igbide Primary Health Care Centre

Heritage Energy Operation Services Limited (HEOSL) and the Joint Venture Partners of OML 30 on Friday 16th February, 2024 handed over the Community Primary Health Care Centre Egbo-Igbide, which they recently renovated and upgraded, to the Isoko South Local Government Council.

In a very well attended ceremony, the HEOSL General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Mr. Adesola Adebawo congratulated the Igbide people and the Primary Health Care Development Agency.

According to Mr. Adebawo, the day’s event was another demonstration of the Company’s dedication to the well-being and progress of the 112 Host Communities of OML 30 in Delta State.

Continuing he said, “the commissioning of the Primary Health Care Facility is particularly special as it is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Goal 3 of the United Nations which states that: “Ensure healthy lives and promote well being of all at all ages”. He added that HEOSL has contributed significantly to health infrastructural development through the renovation projects of both Erhoike Cottage Hospital and now Egbo- Igbide Primary Health Care Centre.

Mr. Adebawo said HEOSL also has robust interventions around education and economic empowerment amongst others. He appreciated the Delta State Government for partnering with the company on this journey to add value to the life of the people in the 112 Host Communities of OML 30 and beyond.

The NNPC, Production & Exploration Limited (NEPL), Community Relations Manager, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar, represented by Mr. Oghenero Omowhara appreciated the Community for strong collaboration with the Operator and expressed NEPL’s commitment to support such developmental projects that will impact the lives of the Host Communities positively.

Similarly, in her goodwill message on the occasion, the General Counsel/ GM ; External Communications, Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) Mrs Lara Coker, who was represented by Barr. Abasiama Umohata expressed deep gratitude to their senior JV Partner, NNPC E&P Limited for the collaboration that has been instrumental in the transformation of OML 30 Assets. According to the General Manager, the OML 30 Assets is precious, inspiring and fostering robust relationship with all Stakeholders and relevant agencies.

Earlier on, the President General of Igbide Community, Mr. Ugolo Egbaoghene in his welcome speech said the event is a prayer answered, according to him, “the community has suffered some medical challenges which necessitated and gave birth to this intervention supported by the OML 30 JV”.

He continued that, on several occasions pregnant women with minor complications were referred to other Health Centres. When these health challenges were reported to HEOSL in one of the several engagements, they sought the support of the OML 30 JV and they deemed it fit to improve on the standard and medical facilities of the Egbo-Igbide Primary Healthcare Centre.

Highlights of the event was the official commissioning and handling over of the Upgraded Primary Health Centre followed by a tour of the facility.

Goodwill messages were also received from the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Executive Secretary Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Isoko South, Mr. Layegue Ogheneruru.

Also in attendance were top Management Staff of HEOSL, women and leaders from Igbide community led by the President General while the famous Abame dance troupe of Igbide were on hand to entertain- guests.