First rain causes havoc in Onitsha

By Phil Okose , Oniitsha

The first rain in Onitsha and its environs, Anambra state, which started in the wee hour of Thursday, precisely 4.00am, left in its trail debris that blocked major roads and drainage systems.

The heavy rain, though not torrential, the debris resulted in traffic gridlock in major roads that included, Enugu/Nkpor Old road/Our lady’s junction, Nkpor, Obodoukwu road, among others.

However, the clean up exercise earlier carried out by residents helped to curtail the menace of the heavy down pour that was welcomed by residents who have been waiting for it.

Reacting, a resident of Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Mrs Joy Okaha, said that, “The rain that was not torrential started about 4.00am this morning and we were happy because we have for long been expecting it.

“It is the first rain this year and farmers will be happy to commence farming. Though some houses were touched by the rain as their roofs were blown off.

“My Joy is that the rain has sacked the heat that for long has become a source of worry to the residents of Onitsha and environs. My prayer is that the rain will continue to fall to help calm down the anger of the people on the present economic quagmire,” she stated