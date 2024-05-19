Army rescues 386 civilians after 10years in Sambisa forest

Ibrahim Quadri

The Nigerian Army disclosed its operatives have rescued not less than 386 civilians from Sambisa forest.

The rescued victims were said to be mostly women and children, most of whom were abducted 10 years ago.

The acting General Officer Commanding, 7 division, AGL Haruna, made this known on Sunday while briefing journalists in Konduga LGA, Borno state.

Haruna was in the LGA to welcome troops who were returning from a 10-day ‘Operation Desert Sanity 111’.

He said the objective of the operation was to evict remnants of terrorists from Sambisa forest and give those willing to surrender the opportunity to do so.

“Our effort is to ensure that we clear remnants of terrorists in the Sambisa and give those willing to surrender the opportunity to surrender,” Haruna said.

“With this operation, we envisage many of them will surrender as they have started.

“We also rescued some civilians; as of yesterday, we rescued 386 and I am sure the number will increase by today.”

Haruna commended the operatives for their level of professionalism during the operation while urging them to sustain the tempo.

On April 14, 2014, about 276 girls were abducted from their school dormitory in Chibok, Borno state.

Over 107 of the abducted schoolgirls have either been rescued or released.

Some managed to escape while several were rescued by troops during clearance operations, with the most recent coming in April 2024.

At least 90 of the Chibok girls are still believed to be in captivity.

It could not be immediately confirmed if some of the missing Chibok girls are among those that were rescued from Sambisa forest.