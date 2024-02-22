Armed Forces vows to protect Nigeria’s Democracy at all costs

…Says those calling for coup are enemies of the country

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Armed Forces has vowed that it will protect Democracy in the country at all costs.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, made the vow in Port Harcourt, Rivers State when he visited the 6 Division, Army Headquarters, Port Harcourt Barracks to commission some projects.

General Musa, while reacting insinuations from some sections of the country that the military should take over governance, said it is the panacea to improve the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, adding that the country is faring better in this dispensation than a military regime.

The Defence Chief who declared that the laws will go after those trying to truncate the Democratic government of Nigeria with their call for the military to take charge of governance, described those drumming up calls for a coup as enemies of the country, accusing them of trying to further pull the country down.

He said: “We want to make that very clear, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is here to protect democracy.

“We all want democracy and we do better during democracy and so, we will continue to support Democracy.

“Any of those that are calling for anything other than democracy are evil people and they do not mean us well.

“They should be very careful because the laws will come after them. We can see with democracy that there is a lot of development in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the hardship Nigerians face, General Musa admitted that the country is at its lowest, however, noted that Nigerians would appreciate the importance of nation-building when the country pulls through its economic woes.

He expressed optimism that the country would pull through stronger and better, just as reaffirmed the Armed Forces’s support for democracy.

“Yes, we are going through trying times and I think in life nothing is 100%. Everybody goes through a trying period and it is what you do with them that matters. You can see that the government is putting efforts to ensure that we come out better. It is when you go through difficulties and you come out better you will appreciate what it is to build a nation. So that is where we are going.

“We are going through our trying period but I can assure Nigerians that it will get better. All we need is for all of us to put our hands together to ensure that we defeat those enemies of the government and this country that do not want us to succeed.

“We will surely succeed. And the Armed Forces is here to support the government in ensuring that we develop, succeed and there is peace in Nigeria,” he said.