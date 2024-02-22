House holds Valedictory Session for former Speaker Umar Ghali Na’Abba

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives will, on Thursday, hold a valedictory session in honour of Fourth Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, CFR, died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the House Spokesman Hon.Akin Rotimi Jnr on Wednesday in Abuja

The session scheduled for 11:00 am at the House of Representatives Wing of the National Assembly Complex is to be presided over by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, with other members of the parliament expected in attendance.

Also expected at the ceremony are members of the family of the Late former Speaker, former Presiding Officers and Principal Officers of the House of Representatives, former legislators, as well as other invited dignitaries.

A Valedictory Session in Nigeria’s House of Representatives is customarily held to herald the end of an Assembly. In very special circumstances, however, the House could designate sitting on a specific legislative day as a ceremony in honour of anyone considered deserving.

The foremost statesman who passed on at the age of 65, was a passionate and courageous public servant who spent his life in service to the country. He made remarkable contributions to the development of the legislature and has been described as one among a special breed of Nigerian lawmakers.

A Kano-born politician, Rt. Hon. Na’Abba served in the crucial office of Chairman of, the House Committee on Appropriations, before fate thrust on him the leadership of the House on July 29, 1999, as the 7th indigenous Speaker of the Nigeria House of Representatives.

Ahead of the ceremony, the House has, on Wednesday, adopted a motion moved by the House Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) and seconded by the House Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), permitting the admittance of visitors into the Chamber on Thursday. This is pursuant to Order Six, Rule 4(1)(viii) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

Thursday’s Valedictory Session will be the first to be held in the life of the Tenth House of Representatives – a high honour fitting for the late former Speaker.

