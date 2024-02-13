Rivers: Isiokpo kingdom declares 8 days mourning for late Wigwe, shuts all business activities

…Death of former Access Bank CEO, a colossal loss to Rivers, Nigeria

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The people of ancient Isiokpo kingdom in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, has declared eight days mourning period for their illustrious son, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died last Friday alongside his wife, son and three others in a helicopter crash at the Nevada border in California, USA.

This is just as the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, led by Chief Tony Okocha, also declared that it is mourning heavily, the passing of the great son of the state, a top banker, and entrepreneur.

The Isiokpo kingdom, in statement by their king, His Royal Majesty, King Blessing Wagor, Nye Nwe Ali Isiokpo Ancient Kingdom, states that the mourning period starts from Wednesday the 14th to Wednesday the 21st February 2024.

The statement ordered all shops, markets and other forms of business activities in all communities that make the kingdom to remain totally closed on the first day from 8am to 4pm while the people will gather at Isiokpo round about for procession to the king’s place, while business activities will be low keyed on the subsequent days.

All sons and daughters of Isiokpo kingdom both home and abroad were asked to tie black band during the mourning period in honour of their fallen hero and benefactor.

The statement reads in part, “The entire people of Isiokpo ancient kingdom mourns the tragic loss of their illustrious son, an accomplished entrepreneur and business mogul, Dr Herbert Wigwe.”

Similarly, the APC CTC Chairman in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha in a condolence letter he signed on behalf of the Party, described the news of the passing of Mr. Wigwe, his wife, and son as a rude shock and colossal losses to Rivers State, Nigeria, and the world at large.

Until his passing, Dr. Herbert Wigwe who hails from Isiokpo kingdom in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, was the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, the founder of HOW Foundation, and a renowned philanthropist who committed to community service and progress/development of Nigeria, Rivers State, Ikwerre ethnic nationality and Isiokpo kingdom.

The Party Chairman prays to God Almighty to comfort the family of the deceased and grant the departed eternal rest.