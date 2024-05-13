Ikeja Branch NSITF marks 2024 Safety Week with Road Walk

The Staff of Ikeja Branch of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) recently embarked on a road walk on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way through Ikeja GRA, Lagos to mark the 2024 edition of the World Day for Safety and Health at work.

According to the Manager, NSITF, Ikeja branch, Mrs. Opeyemi Adekoya, the theme of this year’s edition, ‘ The Impact of Climate Change on Occupational Safety and Health,’ was appropriate, more so that it captured the main role of her agency in the society, which she described as promoting the enforcement of occupational safety and health standard in the work place.

She emphasized that her agency attached great importance to ensuring the rehabilitation of employees who suffer work-related injuries, occupational diseases or disabilities, as well as the provision of a fair guaranteed and adequate compensation for all insured employees.

The NSITF Ikeja branch manager explained that the branch decided to embark on a road walk to celebrate the 2024 edition of the event with the understanding that it would not only create necessary awareness on how to prevent or reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries, which happened to be a fundamental principle and right at Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, but to also to improve the staff’s fitness.

According to her, the road walk exercise was able to increase the staff’s cardiovascular fitness, strengthened their bones, ensured the reduction of excess body fat and boosted their muscle power and endurance.

“We chose to do a road walk bearing in mind the health benefits of such exercise, which include improved management of conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, joint and muscular pains or stiffness and diabetes, as well as increased cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness”, she stressed.

In her short address at the end of the exercise, Mrs. Adekoya thanked the staff for enduring the pains of the walk and ensuring the success of the programme.

For a better society