Reps to NJC: Revisit the List for the appointment of High Court Judges in FCT

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the National Judicial Council NJC to as a matter of urgency revisit the issue of appointment of High Court Judges into the 12 vacancies in the Federal High Court of the FCT to the disadvantage of other states

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo representing Afikpo North and South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State on the matter at plenary on Tuesday

Iduma Enwo while debating the motion noted that the High Court is one of the Judicial bodies in the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary established by Section 255 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

He further noted that in the past few days, the media and the civil Society Community have expressed serious concerns and protestations over the proposed list of states to fill the 12 vacant positions in the High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that he observes that information in the public space is to the effect that the proposed list is expected to be sent to the National Judicial Council by the 19th of February, 2024, for vetting by the NJC, and subsequently to the Senate for confirmation.

He said: “Cognizant that under the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Number of Judges) Act 2003, the principle of Federal character of Nigeria, shall be applied in the appointment of Judges of the Court; implying that the number of judges of the FCT High Court must always reflect the 36 states and the FCT.

“Concerned that whereas every state of the federation has judges from their respective states appointed in the FCT High Court system, 4 states, namely, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa, do not have a single indigene from their states appointed and sitting in the FCT High Court system.

“Worried that Ebonyi State in particular is doubly discriminated against in that it has none of its judges appointed in the High Courts of the FCT, and yet was not listed as one of the states to apply for the vacant 12 positions sought to be filled.

“Further aware that according to the FCT website, at least 7 Magistrates from the four unrepresented states of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa are currently qualified, and working in the FCT Court system as Magistrates, in addition to qualified private legal practitioners from these states who are willing and eager to apply to fill these vacant positions”.

The lawmaker had argued that the non-representation of judges from 4 states in the High Court System of the FCT, when some others have as many as 3 judges representing them, is a gross violation of S14(3) of the 1999 constitution which requires staffing from the 36 states and the FCT.

He said that the fact that the underlying philosophy of the Federal Character Commission principle is to provide equality of access in public service representations, curb dominance by one or few sections of the country, promote inclusiveness and national unity.

He pointed out that the violation of this principle of our constitution may not only be destabilising, but could open the flood gates to litigation.

Consequently,the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker Hon Benjamin Kalu unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote

The House urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja to immediately halt the recruitment process until there is compliance with the Federal Character principle and quota system.

The presiding officer also refered the matter to the Committees on FCT Judiciary and Judiciary for the purposes of investigating the Federal Character approval granted for the purpose and the extent of compliance thereto.